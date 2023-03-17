Jey Uso makes a major challenge, big-time championship bout on SmackDown - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock fans will once again be treated to new programming over the weekend. The past few weeks have seen a reduction in the amount of new content added on-demand, and unfortunately, this weekend will continue the pattern.

Still, there's a solid variety of programs added throughout the week. A new episode of RAW Talk aired Monday Night. NXT Roadblock 2023 was added to the archives on Tuesday, a show headlined by Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez.

A month-old episode of RAW was then added to the archives on Wednesday alongside a new episode of The Bump featuring Maximum Male Models, Rhea Ripley, & Ric Flair. Lastly, This Week In WWE was made available on Thursday.

Just four new full-length shows are set to arrive on WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. This includes a program dedicated to the stars of tomorrow, an interview show, and two main roster events that recently took place. What's coming to the streaming platforms?

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown is set to air

The SmackDown LowDown will air a new episode this weekend. The popular program will be available on-demand beginning at 12 PM EST on Friday, March 18th.

For those unaware, the program is a sister show to RAW Talk. Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond are typically the co-hosts, although Scott Stanford substitutes in from time to time. The series breaks down the events of SmackDown with interviews from the arena spliced in.

Last week's episode of the series was stacked with top stars. In total, seven stars spoke with Megan Morant across three segments. She first interviewed Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland, collectively known as The Brawling Brutes. Afterward, Megan spoke with Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day.

Lastly, the interviewer spoke with Jimmy & Jey Uso. During their chat, a solemn Jey Uso challenged Sami to meet him out in the ring "next week", which of course is coming up this weekend. The interviews can be seen above.

#3. WWE Main Event will be added to the archives

A new episode of WWE Main Event will be added to the archives this weekend. The program first aired on March 2nd, 2023. Main Event airs internationally, as well as on the Hulu platform.

Due to being on Hulu, the Main Event program isn't immediately added to the WWE Network & Peacock. The series is added to the archives on a delay of just about two and a half weeks.

The March 2nd edition of the program will be added on Saturday, March 18th. The show featured two big matches. The first bout saw Mia Yim, who returned to World Wrestling Entertainment last year, battle the veteran Tamina.

The main event featured the reunited Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin taking on NXT's Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. Benjamin & Alexander have seemingly been pushing for a return of The Hurt Business, which many hope to see after WrestleMania.

#2. Friday Night SmackDown will be available on-demand

A new episode of WWE SmackDown will be available on-demand. The program originally aired on Friday, February 17th but will become available to stream on Sunday, March 19th. Just as with Main Event, the series is delayed for on-demand subscribers due to contractual obligations.

This edition of the series was a big one, as it was the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber 2023. The main event saw Sami Zayn cut a promo in the ring in front of his native Montreal fans, receiving an all-time reaction from the audience. The moment was truly one to remember.

The blue brand's pre-Elimination Chamber show also saw Gunther defend the coveted Intercontinental Championship against Madcap Moss. Additionally, Ronda Rousey was in tag team action and Bray Wyatt sent a chilling message to Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Oro Mensah vs. Charlie Dempsey

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream this weekend. Specifically, the popular series will air at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX on Friday, March 17th. The show highlights NXT stars not currently in major stories along with the best and brightest up-and-comers hoping to earn the chance to perform on USA Network.

While Level Up will stream on both platforms, the series does not immediately become available on Peacock afterwards. This is due to a similar contractual obligation with Hulu as Main Event, and thus doesn't arrive on-demand for about two and a half weeks.

Three big bouts are set to occur on this week's program. The main event of the evening will see Charlie Dempsey, the son of William Regal, clash with Oro Mensah. Both stars are former NXT UK Superstars.

Additionally, another former NXT UK star will be in action when Lyra Valkyria takes on Dani Palmer. Lastly, former New Japan star Eddy Thorpe will take on Xyon Quinn.

