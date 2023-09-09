Jey Uso may have teased huge cross brand match for The Bloodline on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television for a while now. In the mean time, Jey Uso made a splash upon his return to RAW.

The former Bloodline member made a lot of enemies during his time associated with The Tribal Chief. The creative team smartly pointed out this very fact when Jey showed up on Monday night. However, there was an interesting segment towards the end of the show, which may have even been a tease for things to come.

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio invited Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day. While the latter is viewed by the masses as a fan-favorite and they are natural heels, it's worth noting that Survivor Series is fast approaching. The Bloodline may have been the most dominant faction in all of WWE last year, but Rhea Ripley emphatically stated that that is not the case anymore.

Jey Uso did not respond to Dom's offer, but if WWE wants to book a massive showdown at Survivor Series between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline in some fashion, the former tag champ could join the foursome.

Jey Uso wants first-time-ever match at WWE WrestleMania 40

After main eventing SummerSlam this year against Roman Reigns for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it seems Jey Uso is on a whole other level now. He had disclosed many years ago of his dream to face his twin brother on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Recently, Jey Uso once again stated while doing a sit-down interview with BT's Ariel Helwani, that he wants Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania:

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy." [H/T Fightful]

It seems Jey Uso has only one friend on RAW, and that is the former "Honorary Uce" of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn. The latter could also be part of the aforementioned Survivor Series traditional tag match, if that is indeed the direction the company is taking.

Do you think The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline will work at this point, and are you interested at all? Sound off in the comments section below.

