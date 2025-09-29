Jey Uso may turn heel on RAW unless 9-time champion returns to WWE

The past few weeks have seen Jey Uso's mental state deteriorate with each passing episode of Monday Night RAW. There is a lot he is wrestling and fighting with: The Vision, being whom he is actively feuding with, or LA Knight, with whom he has ignited a heated conflict. But that's just the surface of it all. It all goes deeper, doesn't it?
The real struggle we witness Jey portray on screen is that of someone who is struggling with ambition, failure, inadequacy, family dynamics, and indeed the knowledge of confronting the dark path one can see themselves heading down. So, when that struggle — when that darkness — continues to intensify, when one's twin brother comes back to help one through first the outer conflicts, and then the inner conflicts, that further complicates everything.
Contrary to what one would have hoped, it creates new internal and external conflicts; it also creates a new fear of what the darkness within may soon manifest itself into. And when one has been on different ends of similar conflicts as a part of The Bloodline, there is a concerning precedent to be wary of. What if this internal turmoil leads to Jey fracturing his relationship with Jimmy again?
We have already seen that to an extent with Jey and Jimmy, and there is a similar story that can be told between Jey and Cody Rhodes, seeds having been planted last week on RAW. At this point — and this is hope and possibility and not a sure thing, for Jey Uso may already be too far gone — there is only one man who can get him out of the state he is in. It is not Cody. It is not Big Jim. It is not Sami Zayn. The only man who can save Jey, and the only man who can save his family, is the OTC, Roman Reigns.
Reigns, after all, has been through it all. He has coerced and manipulated his family in his quest to stay on top. Jey Uso, having had a taste of the same, does not yet know what to do, but remember: The Tribal Chief was only born in 2020. The Big Dog first got to the top of the mountain five years before that.
But here's the thing: has Roman Reigns truly grown enough as a character to the point that he can understand Jey Uso's struggles and actually have the patience and willingness to help him through it? Or will Reigns' return further escalate tensions within Jey Uso and The Bloodline? And given how to major points in Jey's descent into what he is becoming have been a recent conversation with Reigns and Reigns being taken out by The BronSons, is there another game of manipulation going on?
Roman Reigns' imminent return may help settle things down with Jey Uso, but not before spicing them up further
There are a lot of questions that need answering here, and tomorrow night's Monday Night RAW may do so to an extent, especially if The OTC makes his return to WWE less than 24 hours from now. However, whenever he does return, one thing is abundantly clear: The Bloodline Saga is back, and Roman Reigns' return will only make it all the more captivating.
And regardless of all that could go wrong, the only way Jey can be saved is for Roman Reigns to fulfill his duty as a true Tribal Chief that he never could truly become. "Never let a good crisis go to waste," they say. Well, Jey Uso's descent into madness provides Roman Reigns with the opportunity to realize his own destiny and help his former Right-Hand Man realize his.
