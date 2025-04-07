Jey Uso might shock the WWE Universe in a huge twist at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and shocked the world. He might do it yet again when he goes one-on-one with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41 with a huge twist no one would expect.

This year's Road to WrestleMania has been filled with shocking moments and controversies, to say the least. It all began when Jey ended up winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match in February, ensuring a world title opportunity at The Show of Shows. While fans have had mixed reactions to his current feud with Gunther, a shocking twist could change everything.

The fan favorite may snap and turn heel in Vegas. Here are a few reasons why that may happen:

Jey Uso vs. Gunther is now personal

Until last week's episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso's rivalry with Gunther was mostly about winning the World Heavyweight Championship and defeating The Ring General for the first time in his career. However, that has changed now.

In the latest episode of RAW, Gunther made it personal by making his WrestleMania 41 opponent witness the systematic, bloody torture of his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. The moment generated nuclear heat for the reigning champion.

In Las Vegas, The YEET Master won't just compete to win the World Heavyweight Championship but also to avenge his brother. He could cross all limits and potentially use heel tactics to ensure victory.

The negative reaction from a section of fans

A large portion of WWE's fanbase was happy to see Jey finally reach the height of his career when he won the Men's Royal Rumble. However, not all fans were happy.

Going into the match, big names like CM Punk and John Cena were favorites to pick up the win. Internet fans were disappointed when their favorite stars didn't book their respective tickets to WWE WrestleMania 41. The hate rose to a new level due to the questionable storytelling in the lead-up.

All of it could pile up on the babyface, leading to him thinking that a section of fans deserted him when things weren't good. Jey Uso could pull the trigger and turn heel to showcase that he didn't care about morality and fans anymore.

The desperation leading up to WWE WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso will compete in the most important match of his career against The Ring General at WWE WrestleMania 41, not just because it is for the World Heavyweight Title but owing to the possibility that this may be his last chance to shine as a bona fide main-event star.

The 39-year-old has challenged for the world title six times in the past few years. He certainly came close to becoming a world champion on multiple occasions, but just couldn't get the three-count.

At this year's Show of Shows, Jey Uso will have another chance to finally become a world champion in WWE. If he doesn't win this time, it may make him question if he really is ''Main Event'' Jey.

In the fear that he may not get another chance, the OG Bloodline member can use unfair means, like a low blow, to ensure he walks out as the World Heavyweight Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

