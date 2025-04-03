What punishment is Gunther receiving for his attack on Jimmy Uso? Exploring what WWE has said

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther faced Jimmy Uso in a singles match on WWE RAW this week. After the bout, The Ring General unleashed a brutal attack on Jimmy Uso, leaving him bloodied in the ring, as his WrestleMania 41 opponent Jey Uso was forced to watch.

After pulverizing Jimmy Uso on the red brand, there could be some heavy punishment imposed on the World Heavyweight Champion ahead of WrestleMania 41. WWE had tweeted on X/Twitter, with a caption stating The Ring General would receive a "heavy fine' for what he did to Big Jim on the show.

WWE will likely address the situation this week on SmackDown and provide an update on Jimmy Uso. While a fine or punishment has not yet been announced, it is possibly in the works. Time will tell what punishment Adam Pearce or Triple H could impose on the World Heavyweight Champion following his brutal actions on RAW, where he attacked not only The Usos but also security personnel.

The Ring General is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, and his attack on Jimmy was seemingly to send a stern message to his opponent for The Show of Shows. Gunther zip-tied Jey to the ring ropes and then continued assaulting his twin brother, leaving the challenger helpless.

WWE veteran doesn't see Gunther losing his title at WrestleMania 41

In a recent edition of the Live Q&A on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Bill Apter addressed the marquee match between the champion and Jey Uso.

The veteran wrestling journalist stated that he doesn't see Main Event Jey being the one to dethrone The Ring General on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I don't think so. A couple of weeks ago I thought so because the YEET situation was so hot. But the novelty of that may have worn off a little bit, but I just don't see him [winning the title]. I mean, the match that his brother had against Gunther could have now gotten storyline, gotten him more furious and more up to winning the title. I don't know. I could be totally wrong, but I just don't see Gunther losing that belt to him," Apter said. [From 20:19 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Apter's comments:

While the massive World Heavyweight Championship match is arguably going to be a hard-fought affair, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the clash at WrestleMania 41.

