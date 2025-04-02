Potential spoiler on Jey Uso vs. Gunther for WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Jey Uso vs. Gunther seems to be heating up on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The Ring General decimated Jimmy Uso in front of his twin brother this past Monday on RAW. Jey could only watch as his Big Jim got destroyed by the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter shared his prediction for the winner of Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. The veteran journalist said he doesn't see Jey winning the championship.

"I don't think so. A couple of weeks ago I thought so because the YEET situation was so hot. But the novelty of that may have worn off a little bit, but I just don't see him (winning the title). I mean, the match that his brother had against Gunther could have now gotten storyline, gotten him more furious and more up to winning the title. I don't know. I could be totally wrong, but I just don't see Gunther losing that belt to him." [From 20:19 onwards]

WrestleVotes chimed in by saying he expected to see Jey Uso beat Gunther for the title at WrestleMania, especially after how the angle between the two men and Jimmy Uso went down on RAW this past Monday.

"If I were making my prediction tonight, I think so. I was on the Gunther train all throughout. And then yesterday, after seeing what went down, I think I've switched. I think they're going to put the belt on Jey and I think they're gonna go out of there with, you know, at least one babyface champion, if not two, depending on what happens with Cena and Cody. But I do think Jey gets the win now after the angle they did." [From 20:57 onwards]

It remains to be seen whether Triple H will book Jey Uso to win his first world title at WrestleMania 41.

