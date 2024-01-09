Jey Uso to miss the 2024 Royal Rumble Match? Exploring why it is possible

Jey Uso could miss this year's WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The 30-man over-the-top rope contest is one of the biggest events organized by the Stamford-based company, and every superstar tries their best to be on the show. Unfortunately, Jey Uso could miss this year's Rumble. If you are thinking it is because of some major injury, then that is not the case for the former Bloodline member.

During the latest episode of RAW, a while before the main event, Main Event Jey Uso was in a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond. The WWE interviewer asked if Jey had any resolutions for himself this year. Here is what the Samoan star had to say:

"I got a resolution right here, Jackie; yo boy's about to get his first-ever WWE singles championship this year in 2024."

Expand Tweet

After this statement, it looks like Jey Uso will not participate in this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Instead, he could have a match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time and has been unbeatable since his main roster debut. However, Uso could be the man to finally tame The Ring General.

Jey Uso will not win the Royal Rumble, according to wrestling veteran

During the latest episode of RAW, Jey Uso mentioned that he was looking for his first singles championship in his WWE career. However, Main Event Jey Uso still has not explained on how he plans on doing it. If he directly challenges Gunther or Seth Rollins, that could be one option. Winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match could be another. A wrestling veteran feels the second option won't happen.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter mentioned that he did not see Jey Uso as a probable contender for winning the Royal Rumble.

"I don't see that. When Jey Uso was on RAW last night... It was a good match. But Main Event Jey Uso, to me, did not seem like 'Main Event' Jey Uso. He got murdered in a lot of that match. He really did. I don't see him as a choice for the Rumble," Bill Apter said.

It is a big year ahead for Jey Uso. If the former Tag Team Champion wants to prove that he is equally good as other top superstars by himself, this is the year he will have to do it.

What do you think about Jey Uso's current run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!