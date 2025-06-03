Jey Uso to miss Money in the Bank at the last minute after what happened to him on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso is set to compete in a tag team match against John Cena and Logan Paul alongside the returning Cody Rhodes at the 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. However, The YEET Master might miss the show after what unfolded on Monday Night RAW.
The latest episode of RAW saw CM Punk vs. El Grande Americano vs. AJ Styles locking horns in the main event in a Triple Threat qualifier bout. In a major upset, Americano punched his ticket to MITB. All thanks to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who attacked both Punk and Styles despite Sami Zayn and Jey Uso trying to stop them, which helped Grande to take advantage and pin the Phenomenal One.
However, the night didn’t end there, as Punk attacked Bronson Reed, Rollins ran out and blasted the Best in the World. Seth and co. outnumbered Jey Uso in the end and destroyed him altogether, leaving The YEET Master motionless. The show went off-air with Seth Rollins and his crew having the final laugh.
In a shocking twist, following the attack, WWE might announce that Jey Uso’s health was compromised last week on RAW, which leaves him unable to compete at Money in the Bank 2025. Nick Adlis could ask Cody Rhodes to find an alternate partner. Randy Orton could then make a surprise return and team up with Rhodes to take on Logan Paul and John Cena. This angle would create a perfect moment at MITB 2025.
While this angle might sound promising, it’s merely speculation and based on current storyline progression, which could alter at any time.
A former WWE employee spoke highly about Jey Uso ahead of Money in the Bank
Since capturing the World Heavyweight Championship, Jey Uso has been a workhorse competing with everyone, appearing on both shows, being involved in major storylines, and still getting thunderous crowd reactions.
Former WWE announcer Jonathon Coachman penned down a post appreciating Jey Uso and urged the Stamford-based promotion to give a top superstar push until his career ends.
"Jey USO better get the full treatment every time he comes out until the end of time. There has never been an entrance more interactive or OVER than his. Love that they are putting him in the big tag match this weekend. Not that he needs the rub, but it never hurts,” wrote Coachman.
It will be interesting to see how long Jey Uso’s title reign goes and what plans Triple H-led creatives have for The Yeet Master.