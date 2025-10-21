Jey Uso to miss Saturday Night’s Main Event due to injury & be replaced by top star? Possibility explored

Jey Uso punched his ticket to a World Heavyweight Championship match against CM Punk by winning a number one contender's Battle Royal in the main event of WWE RAW. The YEET Master will now battle the Best in the World at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 for the vacant world title.However, there is a chance he might not make it to the match despite earning his title shot.Main Event Jey eliminated his brother, Jimmy, en route to his Battle Royal win, which was perhaps the biggest shocker of the night. In the aftermath of the betrayal, Jimmy's wife Naomi sent an interesting message on X/Twitter, seemingly telling him to injure his own brother by pushing him onto a car like she did to Jade Cargill last year.Trinity @TheTrinity_FatuLINKBig Jim all it takes is one car one push 😁⚠️ #WWERawIf Jimmy does end up injuring his brother as retribution, he might follow the same blueprint as his wife and end up replacing his brother in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event. He might even go on to keep the title till Jey returns, and the two might later fight for it, rekindling their rivalry.However, this angle remains mere speculation for now, and only time will tell how Jimmy Uso reacts to his brother's actions on WWE RAW tonight.Jimmy Uso recently made a non-WWE appearance with his wife, NaomiWhile things have been chaotic for Big Jim when it comes to his family in WWE, the former tag team champion shared a wholesome photo on Instagram with his wife, Naomi. The couple was at a San Francisco 49ers game, and Jimmy expressed his gratitude for his wife in the caption of the post.&quot;I love you. @trinity_fatu said GO we went! Thankful for you! God is great,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaomi recently vacated the Women's World Heavyweight Championship after she announced her pregnancy on the August 18, episode of WWE RAW. The Glow is not expected to be back on programming for a while, but remains active on social media.