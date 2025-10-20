  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jimmy Uso provides personal update with Naomi amid WWE absence

Jimmy Uso provides personal update with Naomi amid WWE absence

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 20, 2025 08:12 GMT
Jimmu Uso and Naomi are a couple [Image credits: Naomi
Jimmu Uso and Naomi are a couple [Image credits: Naomi's X/Twitter]

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso recently took to social media to share a personal update with his wife, Naomi, amid her absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Glow is currently on maternity leave.

Ad

In August 2025, Naomi announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Jimmy Uso. She also relinquished the Women's World Championship, which was later won by Stephanie Vaquer. On the other hand, Big Jim could be out of action for some time as well, as he was brutally injured at the hands of Bron Breakker at Crown Jewel. Although Jimmy wrestled on last week's RAW, Michael Cole confirmed that the star was dealing with an injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jimmy Uso recently took to Instagram to share a personal update from the San Francisco 49ers game against the Atlanta Falcons. He also shared a photo with his wife, Naomi, and sent a wholesome message to The Glow, expressing his love for her. The OG Bloodline star also mentioned that he was thankful that the former WWE Women's World Champion was in his life.

"I love you. @trinity_fatu said GO we went! Thankful for you! God is great," he wrote.
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking of Jimmy Uso on RAW

After defeating Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2025, Bronson Reed reigned supreme against Jimmy Uso on last week's WWE RAW.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he believed the Triple H-led creative team should have booked a match between Big Jim and The Auszilla before the latter defeated the OTC, as that would have made more sense given Jimmy and Roman's stature in the company.

Ad
"In their minds, Jimmy Uso is over. And they're following up the Roman Reigns victory with another big win over Jimmy Uso when it should have been flipped. First you beat the lesser guy, then you beat the well-known guy. But bro, they've even lost sight of the simplest fundamentals of professional wrestling. They've even lost sight of that," Russo said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Jimmy Uso's WWE future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications