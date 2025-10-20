Jimmy Uso provides personal update with Naomi amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso recently took to social media to share a personal update with his wife, Naomi, amid her absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Glow is currently on maternity leave.In August 2025, Naomi announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Jimmy Uso. She also relinquished the Women's World Championship, which was later won by Stephanie Vaquer. On the other hand, Big Jim could be out of action for some time as well, as he was brutally injured at the hands of Bron Breakker at Crown Jewel. Although Jimmy wrestled on last week's RAW, Michael Cole confirmed that the star was dealing with an injury.Jimmy Uso recently took to Instagram to share a personal update from the San Francisco 49ers game against the Atlanta Falcons. He also shared a photo with his wife, Naomi, and sent a wholesome message to The Glow, expressing his love for her. The OG Bloodline star also mentioned that he was thankful that the former WWE Women's World Champion was in his life.&quot;I love you. @trinity_fatu said GO we went! Thankful for you! God is great,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo criticized WWE's booking of Jimmy Uso on RAWAfter defeating Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2025, Bronson Reed reigned supreme against Jimmy Uso on last week's WWE RAW.During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he believed the Triple H-led creative team should have booked a match between Big Jim and The Auszilla before the latter defeated the OTC, as that would have made more sense given Jimmy and Roman's stature in the company.&quot;In their minds, Jimmy Uso is over. And they're following up the Roman Reigns victory with another big win over Jimmy Uso when it should have been flipped. First you beat the lesser guy, then you beat the well-known guy. But bro, they've even lost sight of the simplest fundamentals of professional wrestling. They've even lost sight of that,&quot; Russo said.It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Jimmy Uso's WWE future.