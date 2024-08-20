Jey Uso must win the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament and dethrone Bron Breakker

It's been a while since Jey Uso competed in a match on WWE programming. The 38-year-old's last televised bout was on the July 29 edition of RAW in which he managed to register a win over Carlito. Since then, Jey has only competed in dark matches on SmackDown.

However, for those who are missing seeing Jey compete on television, the good news is that he will be a part of the Intercontinental Championship number one Contenders Tournament on RAW that will begin next week. In this article, we will look at why the former Bloodline member must win the tournament and dethrone Bron Breakker.

Jey Uso is one of the most over superstars in WWE

Back when Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso were a tag team, no one would have imagined that Jey would take over the singles scene. However, since transitioning into 'Main Event Jey Uso,' the former Tag Team Champion has managed to become one of the most over superstars on the WWE roster.

From merchandise sales to controlling the audience, Jey is doing it all. This is one reason why WWE must book him to win the Intercontinental Championship. When the promotion played the waiting game with LA Knight, it didn't turn out to be that good. They should not repeat the same mistake with the YEET Master.

WWE will get to test Jey Uso as champion

As mentioned above, since transitioning into a singles star, Jey Uso has managed to captivate the audience. The way he controlled the crowd at Backlash in France is a perfect example of the same. If Jey is able to continue this momentum, WWE could look at him as a future World Champion.

However, before they book him to become World Champion, they should put the Intercontinental Championship on Uso. By doing this, the promotion will be able to test how the crowd responds to Jey as champion, and based on this they could make a decision of booking him to win a World Championship or not.

Bron Breakker's momentum won't be affected

If WWE decides to give the Intercontinental Championship to Jey, it means they will be booking Bron Breakker to lose. While this might seem unfair, Breakker is still very young in his career. And hence, it won't make much of a difference if he loses to Uso at this stage.

Also, in the upcoming Intercontinental Championship number one Contenders Tournament, WWE could book Jey to look so strong, that when he potentially defeats Bron Breakker, it won't affect the latter's brand a lot.

