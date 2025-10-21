Jey Uso as the new leader and 3 other ways The Vision could shake up WWE SNME

Jey Uso is set to face CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. He earned his shot against Punk at the upcoming marquee event by winning the number-one contender's Battle Royal for the title on the latest episode of RAW.However, in a shocking twist, The Vision might shake up WWE SNME XLI by assisting Jey win the World Title and, in the process, adding him to the villainous faction. Last week, Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins and was able to convince Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to do the same.Meanwhile, The Usos already had a fallout with Roman Reigns after the OTC was defeated by Reed at Crown Jewel: Perth. Given that Jey betrayed Big Jim this week by eliminating him in the Battle Royal, The YEET Master might be on the verge of a heel turn.In a shocking twist, Jey Uso might finally embrace his sinister side and join The Vision at the upcoming event on November 1 after they potentially help him defeat CM Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.Now, given the above scenario, let's look at three other ways The Vision could shake up WWE SNME.#3. Attack CM Punk and Jey Uso during the vacant World Heavyweight Championship matchThe Vision might interfere and both attack CM Punk and Jey Uso during the vacant World Heavyweight Championship match at SMNE XLI, potentially causing the high-takes bout to end in a no-contest.This is because Bron Breakker was not even included in the World Heavyweight Championship number-one contender's Battle Royal on RAW despite taking out an injured Seth Rollins from the picture.Feeling he deserves a spot in the World Title match at the upcoming marquee show, Breakker, alongside Bronson Reed, might attack the babyfaces during their showdown for the vacant title, potentially causing the bout to end without a winner.#2. Jimmy Uso costs Jey Uso and gets revealed as The Vision's newest memberIn another shocking angle, Jimmy Uso might interfere during the vacant World Heavyweight Championship match and cost Jey Uso, indirectly helping CM Punk regain the title. He would then be revealed as The Vision's newest member.Recently, it appears that The YEET Master has prioritized regaining the World Title more than his twin brother. This could be confirmed after Jey eliminated Big Jim, who had saved him earlier in the Battle Royal on this week's episode of RAW.Given that Jimmy Uso might seek revenge on his twin brother, he could turn heel by costing Jey a potential World Heavyweight Championship victory over Punk at SNME XLI and possibly team up with The Vision. If this happens, having someone like Paul Heyman by his side could finally help Jimmy enter the world title picture.#1. Roman Returns as The Vision's new leaderRoman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE TV since being defeated by Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel: Perth. However, the OTC might return at SNME XLI as the Vision's new leader, especially now that Seth Rollins has been kicked out of the faction.Given that Paul Heyman had proposed Reigns for the leadership position of The Vision when Rollins was previously away with a knee injury, there is a strong possibility that he might do so again behind the scenes. However, the OTC could accept the offer this time and return at the upcoming marquee show as the new leader of the faction.