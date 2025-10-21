  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso as the new leader and 3 other ways The Vision could shake up WWE SNME

Jey Uso as the new leader and 3 other ways The Vision could shake up WWE SNME

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 21, 2025 18:35 GMT
WWE - Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty
WWE - Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty

Jey Uso is set to face CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. He earned his shot against Punk at the upcoming marquee event by winning the number-one contender's Battle Royal for the title on the latest episode of RAW.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, in a shocking twist, The Vision might shake up WWE SNME XLI by assisting Jey win the World Title and, in the process, adding him to the villainous faction. Last week, Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins and was able to convince Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to do the same.

Meanwhile, The Usos already had a fallout with Roman Reigns after the OTC was defeated by Reed at Crown Jewel: Perth. Given that Jey betrayed Big Jim this week by eliminating him in the Battle Royal, The YEET Master might be on the verge of a heel turn.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

In a shocking twist, Jey Uso might finally embrace his sinister side and join The Vision at the upcoming event on November 1 after they potentially help him defeat CM Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

Now, given the above scenario, let's look at three other ways The Vision could shake up WWE SNME.

#3. Attack CM Punk and Jey Uso during the vacant World Heavyweight Championship match

The Vision might interfere and both attack CM Punk and Jey Uso during the vacant World Heavyweight Championship match at SMNE XLI, potentially causing the high-takes bout to end in a no-contest.

Ad

This is because Bron Breakker was not even included in the World Heavyweight Championship number-one contender's Battle Royal on RAW despite taking out an injured Seth Rollins from the picture.

Feeling he deserves a spot in the World Title match at the upcoming marquee show, Breakker, alongside Bronson Reed, might attack the babyfaces during their showdown for the vacant title, potentially causing the bout to end without a winner.

#2. Jimmy Uso costs Jey Uso and gets revealed as The Vision's newest member

In another shocking angle, Jimmy Uso might interfere during the vacant World Heavyweight Championship match and cost Jey Uso, indirectly helping CM Punk regain the title. He would then be revealed as The Vision's newest member.

Ad

Recently, it appears that The YEET Master has prioritized regaining the World Title more than his twin brother. This could be confirmed after Jey eliminated Big Jim, who had saved him earlier in the Battle Royal on this week's episode of RAW.

Given that Jimmy Uso might seek revenge on his twin brother, he could turn heel by costing Jey a potential World Heavyweight Championship victory over Punk at SNME XLI and possibly team up with The Vision. If this happens, having someone like Paul Heyman by his side could finally help Jimmy enter the world title picture.

Ad

#1. Roman Returns as The Vision's new leader

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE TV since being defeated by Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel: Perth. However, the OTC might return at SNME XLI as the Vision's new leader, especially now that Seth Rollins has been kicked out of the faction.

Given that Paul Heyman had proposed Reigns for the leadership position of The Vision when Rollins was previously away with a knee injury, there is a strong possibility that he might do so again behind the scenes. However, the OTC could accept the offer this time and return at the upcoming marquee show as the new leader of the faction.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications