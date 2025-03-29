Jey Uso to quit WWE & back out of his WrestleMania 41 match after what happened recently? Potential explored

The 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso is set to lock horns with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The animosity between The YEET Master and The Ring General has peaked over the weeks. Both superstars promise an all-in war at The Showcase of Immortals.

However, Jey Uso's confidence has been completely shaken lately. Multiple factors have led to his mental breakdown, from his RAW botch to not getting the main event despite winning the Rumble and more. In a shocking twist, Main Event Jey could cut an emotional promo. Uso might announce that he's backing out from the title match at 'Mania and quit WWE.

However, in the upcoming week, Rikishi and Jimmy Uso could reignite the fire in Jey and convince him to come back and compete in the biggest match of his career. They could also represent their family’s values and make everyone proud.

This angle could help fans connect with Jey Uso more as a babyface heading closer to The Show of Shows and raise fans’ interest in their bout. That said, the proposed scenario is speculative at this point.

Jey Uso hints at massive consequences if he loses to Gunther

While speaking on the RAW Recap, Jey expressed that he has never felt this kind of pressure heading into WrestleMania.

Uso added that he was not focused on entertainment or the bright light but he was all in on defeating Gunther. Main Event Jey also added that if he fails to beat The Ring General, then “That’s it” for him, hinting at major consequences.

"All I know is I'm just trying to stay above water as every day goes by, leading closer to WrestleMania. I ain't never had this kind of mindset, so, I'm dealing with that. But I really feel like enough with all the bright colors, enough with trying to entertain, I don't know. All I know is, at WrestleMania, I have to beat Gunther because if I don't beat Gunther, that's it for Jey Uso. So, everything's on the line right now," he said

With WrestleMania 41 looming, it will be interesting to see how the Uso-Gunther saga unfolds in the final weeks.

