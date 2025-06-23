Jey Uso to quit WWE if he loses to Cody Rhodes on RAW this week due to one massive reason? Exploring the possibility 

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, "Main Event" Jey Uso takes on Cody Rhodes in the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament. While the match itself is a blockbuster on paper, with two recent world champions looking to get back to the top, it is also a clash of two friends with a layered past, with both men instrumental in the other's journey to their first world titles, whether as propellents or as deterrents.

Its fallout, though, may hold even more weight for whoever walks away the loser on tonight's show, and all signs so far point to Jey Uso being that man. This is because all roads point to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena headlining SummerSlam.

Working under this assumption, fans know that Cody's opponent at Night of Champions will be his mentor, Randy Orton, who defeated Sami Zayn on SmackDown to advance to the final of the KOTR Tournament. However, the other big story may be Jey Uso’s emotional state if he loses again.

Despite being someone who is always positive, cheerful, and upbeat, yeeting all over every arena and stadium he is in, Uso is a man who has been through deep emotional and psychological turmoil. Years of complicated relationships with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, etc., have made him into the man he is today. All of this might start catching up to him soon.

Some of the cheeriest people one knows are the ones who’ve endured the deepest scars, and Jey Uso may just be the truest example of that in WWE today. The "Yeet" chants, the swagger, the energy - it was all initially a way to survive, not thrive.

After years of trauma at the hands of his own family, being manipulated, broken down, rebuilt, and then abandoned again, Jey wears his persona like armor.

But if he loses to Cody Rhodes this Monday on RAW, that mask may finally slip. What if Jey can't take not being as good as Cody Rhodes? And what if he is too noble to give in to darkness and just decides to leave when it consumes him? Jey Uso, instead of lashing out in frustration, may decide that he needs some time for himself and may choose to briefly walk away from WWE. Alternatively, those very emotions could take over and compel him to do something rash and far more extreme: "Quit WWE."

This year has seen him become the workhorse of WWE, as he juggled between RAW & SmackDown. Teaming with CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes, all the while fighting off Gunther, John Cena, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and more, all amid his first world title run; that is some commitment!

Whichever Jey sees it now, some time off could do wonders for Jey anyway, as is the case for almost anybody. He could figure out what his next move should be in WWE; what he should strive for. We have, hitherto, of course, been talking about Uso's character here.

Is it wise for Jey Uso to take time off, given his popularity with the WWE Universe?

Joshua Fatu, the man playing Jey Uso, has more than earned some time off, having been a constant fixture in WWE's upper echelon for four years now - all gas and no breaks. Despite being as popular as ever among live crowds, an amount of dissatisfaction continues to persist among the internet fans.

A short break could allow Triple H and Uso himself to figure out the long-term direction of Uso's character and career. When it comes to the crowd's love and adulation, there are no signs of slowing down. And yet, one cannot deny that Uso's act has gotten quite repetitive. Yeet may be repetitive, but it is not stale yet. Unfortunately for Jey Uso, it likely may not be enough to earn him another world championship reign.

Jey Uso needs to evolve once again, and rock bottom is where the most profound changes happen. The development that might surprisingly push him over the edge could be a loss to Cody Rhodes tonight on Monday Night RAW.

