Jey Uso to quit WWE RAW after Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

WWE Clash in Paris is set to take place this Sunday at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. The premium live event will see Jey Uso battle CM Punk, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship.Earlier this year, Jey won his first World Heavyweight Title by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41. However, he later lost the gold to The Ring General in a rematch on WWE RAW after Money in the Bank 2025.After being defeated by Cody Rhodes in the semi-final of the 2025 Men's King of the Ring Tournament, The YEET Master began feuding with Seth Rollins and The Vision on the red brand. Hence, he is now set to face Rollins alongside Punk and Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship this Sunday in France.While Jey Uso will look to win his second world title at the upcoming PLE, there is a possibility that The Vision might interfere during the match and help Seth Rollins retain the gold. If this happens, the creative team may have Jey quit RAW and move down to SmackDown for a change in the world title scene for him.This is because there are so many superstars on the red brand that are gunning for The Visionary's world title, including Roman Reigns, who has a knack for getting in main events over anyone else. Additionally, Jey could reunite with his twin, Jimmy Uso, and revive The Usos on the blue brand.That said, this angle is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed.The Usos to win the WWE Tag Team Championship after a potential reunion?If the above scenario plays out, The Usos might challenge The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) for the WWE Tag Team Championship.If this happens, the twins could pull off a massive win to become nine-time tag team champions. This could arguably be WWE's way of placing the team back on the pedestal with the gold, before finally having Jey Uso back in the world title picture.However, while this scenario might sound promising, it is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing in this regard has been confirmed.