Jey Uso to quit WWE RAW after Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 29, 2025 15:59 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Jey Uso enters the ring during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

WWE Clash in Paris is set to take place this Sunday at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. The premium live event will see Jey Uso battle CM Punk, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Earlier this year, Jey won his first World Heavyweight Title by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41. However, he later lost the gold to The Ring General in a rematch on WWE RAW after Money in the Bank 2025.

After being defeated by Cody Rhodes in the semi-final of the 2025 Men's King of the Ring Tournament, The YEET Master began feuding with Seth Rollins and The Vision on the red brand. Hence, he is now set to face Rollins alongside Punk and Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship this Sunday in France.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

While Jey Uso will look to win his second world title at the upcoming PLE, there is a possibility that The Vision might interfere during the match and help Seth Rollins retain the gold. If this happens, the creative team may have Jey quit RAW and move down to SmackDown for a change in the world title scene for him.

This is because there are so many superstars on the red brand that are gunning for The Visionary's world title, including Roman Reigns, who has a knack for getting in main events over anyone else. Additionally, Jey could reunite with his twin, Jimmy Uso, and revive The Usos on the blue brand.

Ad

That said, this angle is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed.

The Usos to win the WWE Tag Team Championship after a potential reunion?

If the above scenario plays out, The Usos might challenge The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

If this happens, the twins could pull off a massive win to become nine-time tag team champions. This could arguably be WWE's way of placing the team back on the pedestal with the gold, before finally having Jey Uso back in the world title picture.

However, while this scenario might sound promising, it is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing in this regard has been confirmed.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications