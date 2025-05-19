Jey Uso to be removed from Saturday Night's Main Event after massive incident during RAW? Potential explored

Jey Uso is the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He secured a massive win at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas last month over Gunther. The Yeet Master is officially booked to defend his title at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event against Logan Paul.
Last week, Bron Breakker blindsided Jey Uso and laid him out backstage on Seth Rollins' orders. Tonight on the red show, Jey will take on Breakker in a singles match to settle the score. In a shocking turn of events, the contest could lead to a major change to Saturday Night’s Main Event's match card.
The Dog of WWE has been unstoppable since he joined forces with Rollins and Paul Heyman. On RAW, he could end up delivering multiple Spears to The Yeet Master, injuring him in the process. Following a massive beatdown, Adam Pearce could pull Jey from the May 24 show.
Being a perfect babyface superstar, The Yeet Master might appear at SNME with injured ribs to defend his title. This could establish him as an even bigger fan favorite and increase viewers' interest in his championship reign. That said, the proposed angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
Former WWE employee reveals why Jey Uso needs to win against Logan Paul
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed whether Logan Paul should defeat Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. The former WWE writer felt Paul would take the belt everywhere and be a great representative for the company if he became champion. However, Russo said booking Jey to lose the gold to The Maverick would kill his momentum.
"Couple of things, too, you gotta look at Chris [Featherstone]. How quickly they took the Intercontinental Title off of him. So you can do that again. And number two, man, if anybody doesn't need a title, it's Logan Paul. If anyone, like, he does not. The only thing about it, though, is, if Logan Paul were indeed the champion, you know he would be bringing that belt everywhere. That belt would be all over the place. But no, Chris, if you take that belt off of Jey Uso at this point, you kill that guy," Russo said. [From 1:14 onwards]
It will be interesting to see how Jey vs. Paul unfolds at SNME and what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the World Heavyweight Champion.