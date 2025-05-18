Jey Uso's WWE career can be completely finished with one booking, says veteran (Exclusive)

Jey Uso recently became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, reaching his highest potential yet in the company. However, this can easily turn sideways with a single mistake, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo.
Main Event Jey is set to face Logan Paul at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, with the World Heavyweight Title on the line. While most expect Jey to successfully defend the belt, surprises can always happen. However, Russo thinks that Uso losing the belt at this point would damage his career beyond repair.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer stated that it was possible for the creative department to book Logan Paul to win. While that would have its perks, it shouldn't happen due to how it would affect Jey.
"Couple of things too you gotta look at Chris. How quickly they took the Intercontinental Title off of him. So you can do that again. And number 2, man if anybody doesn't need a title, it's Logan Paul. If anyone, like he does not. The only thing about it though is, if Logan Paul were indeed the champion, you know he would be bringing that belt everywhere. That belt would be all over the place. But no Chris, if you take that belt off of Jey Uso at this point, you kill that guy," Russo said. [1:14 onwards]
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.
Check out his comments in the video below:
A former WWE star recently commented on fan reactions to Jey Uso
While Jey Uso is an electrifying performer, fan opinion about him can vary on social media at times. EC3, for one, finds it very confusing.
Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 talked about how Jey also got negative reactions right after winning the Royal Rumble. He said:
"Watching the 'Rumble, Jey wins. Oh cool Jey is a good guy, it's cool to see. And I am watching the show, and I am not paying attention to the internet. And then maybe my algorithm hops up and just like, outrage! Can't believe it. Boring! I am like really? I thought this guy was loved, I don't get it." [14:03 onwards]
Watch him share his views in the video below:
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jey Uso in WWE.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.