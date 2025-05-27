Jey Uso to replace Cody Rhodes as his tag team partner for a major upcoming WWE show? Exploring the possibility

  • home icon
By Ken
Modified May 27, 2025 00:18 GMT
Jey Uso could replace Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank [Credit: WWE.com]
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event aired this past weekend. The main event saw Jey Uso defending the World Heavyweight Title against Logan Paul. John Cena tried to interfere, but Jey had an ace up his sleeve.

Cody Rhodes made his return to television for the first time since WrestleMania. He then made a massive challenge for WWE Money in the Bank. Cody and Jey will team up to battle Logan and John. With that being said, there is a chance the match could change. Cody could be replaced by Jimmy Uso.

While Rhodes trying to get revenge on John Cena makes sense, given their recent past, it could be tough for Jey to take anybody into such a major battle besides his twin brother. Jimmy and Jey just have an unbeatable dynamic.

Sure, Cody and Jey have great chemistry. They even held the WWE Tag Team Titles together. Despite that, they aren't The Usos. Jimmy and Jey are arguably the greatest duo in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.

While it would certainly be a surprising move on the surface, Jey could sub out one of the biggest stars in the industry in favor of teaming up with Jimmy. Now that The Usos are on the same page, it would be almost strange not to work together to handle Paul and Cena.

Cody Rhodes could instead call out Travis Scott for WWE Money in the Bank

If Cody Rhodes is subbed out for the big-time WWE Money in the Bank bout, it would leave Rhodes without anything to do. Thankfully, beyond just John Cena, there is somebody else Cody needs to get his hands on.

Travis Scott has been a thorn in the side of The American Nightmare. It all started at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event when he aided The Rock and John Cena in brutally beating Cody down.

Things were even worse at WrestleMania 41. Travis Scott showed up towards the end of Cody's world title match with John Cena. He distracted The American Nightmare and played a pivotal role in Cody losing the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If Jey Uso were to replace Cody Rhodes with Jimmy, it would allow The American Nightmare to make a different challenge. The former world champion could call out Travis Scott for a match at Money in the Bank. Would Travis accept a one-on-one fight against The American Nightmare? It will be fascinating to see how things unfold.

Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.

He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.

He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.

Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
