Jey Uso to return with former champion to Superkick 3 superstars tonight on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

As you may know, following his loss against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, Jey Uso quit the company on the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown. However, this angle is most likely a work, and the former Bloodline member could return with a former champion on tonight's episode of the blue brand.

The superstar in question here is none other than Rikishi. Rumors of the WWE Hall of Famer making his comeback to be a part of The Bloodline saga have been doing the rounds for the last few months. While nothing has come of it yet, it could all finally change tonight on WWE SmackDown.

WWE has announced that Jimmy Uso will be in a segment on Friday's show. Fans can expect Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman to be involved in the segment as well. However, the trio could be interrupted by Main Event Jey.

The creative team could have the former Right Hand Man return with Rikishi to confront his brother. The WWE legend could try to get all three of his sons on the same page, however, this potential angle may end up turning south sooner rather than later.

The company could have Jey lay waste to Jimmy, along with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. The 38-year-old star could superkick all three stars, much to the delight of WWE fans.

What else is announced for WWE SmackDown tonight?

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate live from Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Apart from Jimmy Uso's return, the company has announced a huge tag match between Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller.

Furthermore, John Cena is scheduled to make his blockbuster return tonight, and it will be interesting to see what The Cenation Leader has to say following his comeback.

With this being the final episode of the blue brand before Payback, the creative team would go all out in hyping the upcoming PLE.

