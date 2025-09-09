Jey Uso to reveal one more ally after reuniting with Jimmy? Exploring the chances

Jey Uso has been on a mission to stop the destruction caused by The Vision on WWE RAW over the past few months. The team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker has taken down every other name that has been in their path and battled in a massive tag team match against Jey Uso and LA Knight last week on the Monday Night Show.Although Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker won the match, they tried to take down Jey Uso, and that's when Jimmy Uso came out to save his brother. The Usos reunited this week on the red brand to announce a tag team match featuring them against Breakker and Reed for Wrestlepalooza.While The Usos are now reunited, another name could potentially be introduced on their side to twist the numbers game and make it more interesting for the storyline. Jimmy and Jey Uso could bring out Lance Anoa'i during the tag team match at Wrestlepalooza to pick a victory and add him to their team, creating a brand new faction in its own.This could further add the possibility of a new name joining The Vision, leveling the odds, and once again restoring power to the faction. Lance Anoa'i might be the perfect addition to the storyline, and a potential singles showdown between Anoa’i and the likes of Reed and Breakker could also be added to the mix. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for The Vision and The Usos next.Where is LA Knight in the feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso against The Vision?LA Knight has been one of the pillars in the path to dominance for The Vision and was also part of the tag team match last week on WWE RAW. Before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned their attention to Jey Uso, the duo attacked Knight and took him out. Following The Usos’ reunion this week on RAW, Knight unleashed an attack on Bron and Bronson, trying to take them down, when The Usos also joined the fray to send a message to The Vision.While Knight and The Usos stood tall, the segment ended with Jey and Knight arguing, hinting that a major twist is still awaited in the storyline. With The Usos vs. The Vision set for Wrestlepalooza, and LA Knight still involved, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned next.