Jey Uso’s WWE departure to result in popular tag team’s return on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility!

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso shocked the WWE Universe when he announced his exit from the promotion. Since Jey made this announcement, there have been several speculations about his and The Bloodline's future on SmackDown.

While there are numerous ways WWE could take the story forward, there is an angle that could lead to the possibility of a famous tag team reuniting on SmackDown. The tag team in question is The Samoan Slaughterhouse, which is comprised of Tamina and Nia Jax.

The WWE could show an angle where Tamina and Jax interfere in the storyline involving The Usos to diffuse the situation. Once the job is done, the duo could also potentially go on to challenge Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

While this is speculative, WWE could benefit by taking things forward in this way. The angle also aligns well with speculations of Nia Jax making her WWE return. Overall, the return of The Samoan Slaughterhouse could be a win-win situation for all members involved.

Tamina reacted to Jimmy Uso betraying Jey Uso

At SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso was on the verge of making history. In a match where he seemed to be in control, Jey was close to defeating Roman Reigns and ending his dominant reign as world champion. However, an unexpected betrayal from Jimmy cost Jey the match and left the WWE Universe in shock.

Just before the referee could count three and crown Jey as the new champion, his brother interfered and superkicked Jey. While wrestling fans around the world had different reactions to the development, Tamina expressed her grief on Twitter.

"[Broken Heart emoji] WHY," she wrote.

Check out Tamina's reaction to the main event of SummerSlam 2023 in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While Jimmy Uso defended his actions on SmackDown by saying he was looking out for his brother, Jey did not buy it and proceeded to superkick Jimmy. However, with Jey having left WWE, there isn't a lot of clarity on how WWE will proceed with the storyline. It will be interesting to see if the company adds more family members to this ongoing feud between the two brothers.