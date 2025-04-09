Jey Uso to turn heel after shocker angle; his latest actions are signs of it? 4 surprising directions for The Yeet Man following WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night, and it was a big show. There were two title matches with the World Tag Team Championship and the Women's Intercontinental Title on the line.

Additionally, there was an extremely heated segment between two WrestleMania opponents. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner, Jey Uso, went face-to-face with Gunther for the first time since The Ring General brutalized Jey's twin, Jimmy Uso.

The segment was absolutely fantastic. It was dramatically different than anything else we've seen in this rivalry thus far. More specifically, Jey Uso showed an entirely new attitude that fans were not accustomed to, leading to a very memorable segment.

It's clear that Jey Uso's direction could be changing following Monday Night RAW. This article will take a look at a few surprising routes his career and gimmick could take following the new look and attitude expressed on Monday Night RAW.

Below are four surprising directions for Jey Uso following WWE RAW.

#4. Jey's dark new attire could hint at a more sinister character

Attire is important in WWE and pro wrestling. Hulk Hogan is known for the red and yellow, which made his transition to black and white colors in the New World Order all the more shocking but also all the more memorable at the same time.

Jey Uso might not be known for one specific color scheme, but he is known for loud colors. Whether it is orange, red, light blue, or something else, the WWE star always rocks vibrant colors, but he didn't on RAW. Instead, he wore basically all black.

Just like when Hulk Hogan joined the nWo, this could mean a darker character for Jey. Instead of simply villainous, though, it might even be borderline spooky. Could he become a supernatural or dark character, similar to Aleister Black or Karrion Kross? For now, that remains to be seen.

#3. He could become a cowardly heel in WWE

Looking outside of Jey Uso's appearance and even his demeanor on WWE RAW, his promo with Gunther contained a lot of interesting content. One thing in particular, however, could point to a major character change.

Jey said he was asked about being unable to save Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW last week and why he failed to do it. Jey then admitted he was scared. He feared The Ring General. While afterwards, Jey claimed to no longer be scared of the World Heavyweight Champion, that could be him bluffing.

Instead, Jey admitting to being a coward could be the start of a character shift. He could soon become a weasel who runs away from his opponents. Before you know it, Main Event Jey Uso could be a cowardly heel who uses cheap shots to get ahead but otherwise avoids a fair fight.

#2. Jey Uso could turn on the fans like John Cena and join The Face that Runs the Place

John Cena shocked the world at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. The Face that Runs the Place turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes. Worse yet, he sold his soul to The Rock and united with both The Final Boss and rapper Travis Scott.

Following his heel turn, John Cena proceeded to bury the WWE Universe. He brought up the disrespect he faced from fans for years and how it soured him on them. Jey Uso could soon follow a similar path and even bond with John over it.

The Royal Rumble winner is incredibly popular, but he has a very vocal group of fans who can't stand him. If you go on certain social media platforms, he has arguably more hate than he does support. That could lead to Jey taking a page out of Cena's book, turning on the fans, and joining this new stable.

#1. He could become anti-Bloodline after recent events

Jey Uso revealed another interesting fact during the segment between himself and Gunther on WWE Monday Night RAW. He noted that his mother questioned why he wasn't able to save his twin brother Jimmy Uso and protect him.

This is quite interesting, as Jey isn't Jimmy's only sibling. Solo Sikoa is also their brother. While they're not on the best of terms, there is also Roman Reigns, their cousin. Where was Roman to save Jimmy on WWE RAW? Where is the rest of the family? Simply put, Jey Uso is having to defend everybody, and he may have had enough.

Jey could take a turn and become anti-Bloodline, perhaps even attacking his family one by one. He could first target Roman, blaming him for the attack on Jimmy. From there, he could even try to take out Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu. If nobody is there for Jimmy, why should Jey show loyalty?

