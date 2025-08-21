Jey Uso to turn on WWE veteran on the orders of Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris 2025? Exploring the possibility

At WWE Clash in Paris 2025, Jey Uso will compete in a World title match against Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and LA Knight. The YEET Master defeated Bron Breakker on RAW this week with Roman Reigns' help. Now, the Samoan star is ready to focus on his upcoming Fatal Four-Way match.Amid this, a possibility arises that Jey might turn on WWE veteran CM Punk at Clash in Paris on the orders of Roman Reigns. When Jey was about to face Breakker on recent RAW, The Best in the World confronted The YEET Master and offered him help against The Vision.However, the former World Heavyweight Champion declined the assistance and instead thanked The Voice of the Voiceless for his offer. It's important to note that since the OTC returned to the company, he has avoided CM Punk and shown no interest in teaming up with him.This was also evident when Reigns rescued Jey Uso a few weeks back from Seth Rollins' faction and reunited with him. At the same time, he refused to shake hands with The Second City Saint. With Jey competing in a Fatal Four-Way match at Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns might advise The YEET Master to stay away from Punk and even to turn against him.On the orders of the OTC, the Samoan star might potentially side against the WWE veteran. Additionally, a fight between Punk and Jey seems likely to happen, as in a multi-man match, they can't form any alliance or stand side by side with each other.Rest, it remains to be seen what will happen at the upcoming international PLE when The Revolutionary defends his title against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.What could be next for Jey Uso if he loses at WWE Clash in Paris?If Jey Uso suffers a loss at Clash in Paris 2025, WWE might make a major change to his booking. It has been a long time since Triple H's creative regime has been booking the 39-year-old star as a singles competitor, and even in his current run, he has won the World Heavyweight Championship.A loss at Clash in Paris may change things, and WWE could decide to put Jey Uso back in the tag team division. A Usos reunion might happen, or Jey could be moved to SmackDown to help Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa's MFT.Chris ⚡ @IconicChrissLINKACKNOWLEDGE THE USOS! ☝️If Jimmy and Jey reunite as a tag team, then both stars may either enter the tag team division or help Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins' faction to even the odds.