Jey Uso vs. CM Punk for the world title to be controversially ruined by two men? Potential explored

Jey Uso is set to battle CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. The two have been vying for the title for the past few months. While fans are eager to see who finally lifts the gold next weekend, the showdown might be ruined by two men in a shocking twist.Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are the two men in question. While working for Seth Rollins, they were embroiled in a fierce rivalry with The YEET Master and Punk, alongside Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns. After betraying Rollins on last week's RAW, The Vision might now also be aiming to win the world title.Breakker took The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship after joining forces with Reed to take out Seth Rollins. However, this week, The Dog of WWE was asked to hand the title over to Adam Pearce, who then announced he would have to strip Rollins of the gold due to his injury.Unfortunately for the heel duo, they weren't even included in the World Heavyweight Championship number one contender's battle royal in the main event. Feeling that they deserve a shot at the world title, The Vision might seek to ruin the championship match next Saturday.In a shocking twist, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might show up and attack CM Punk and Jey Uso during the championship match at SNME XLI. The bout could ultimately end in a no-contest as part of a blockbuster storyline. Breakker has been an unstoppable force since turning heel, and many want him to feature in the main event scene. Hence, Triple H could book him to feud with Punk and Jey Uso for the remainder of the year. However, this angle is speculative, and fans will have to wait and see what happens at the upcoming event.Bron Breakker could face CM Punk and Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight ChampionshipIf the abovementioned scenario plays out, the Triple H-led creative might have no choice but to add Bron Breakker to the World Heavyweight Championship picture.The Vision might continue to cause chaos on RAW after potentially ruining the World Heavyweight Championship match at SNME XLI. Therefore, Adam Pearce may finally book Breakker to face both CM Punk and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match for the title at a big event like Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.If this happens, it could enable The Dog of WWE to maintain the momentum he has built on the red brand as a formidable heel. Even though it's unlikely he would win the title, Breakker could remain in the main event scene alongside top names like Punk, Jey, and Knight. However, this angle is also speculative.