  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso vs. CM Punk for the world title to be controversially ruined by two men? Potential explored

Jey Uso vs. CM Punk for the world title to be controversially ruined by two men? Potential explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 24, 2025 14:24 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
CM Punk and Jey Uso face off during RAW [Image source: Getty]

Jey Uso is set to battle CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. The two have been vying for the title for the past few months. While fans are eager to see who finally lifts the gold next weekend, the showdown might be ruined by two men in a shocking twist.

Ad

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are the two men in question. While working for Seth Rollins, they were embroiled in a fierce rivalry with The YEET Master and Punk, alongside Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns. After betraying Rollins on last week's RAW, The Vision might now also be aiming to win the world title.

Breakker took The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship after joining forces with Reed to take out Seth Rollins. However, this week, The Dog of WWE was asked to hand the title over to Adam Pearce, who then announced he would have to strip Rollins of the gold due to his injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Unfortunately for the heel duo, they weren't even included in the World Heavyweight Championship number one contender's battle royal in the main event. Feeling that they deserve a shot at the world title, The Vision might seek to ruin the championship match next Saturday.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

In a shocking twist, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might show up and attack CM Punk and Jey Uso during the championship match at SNME XLI. The bout could ultimately end in a no-contest as part of a blockbuster storyline.

Breakker has been an unstoppable force since turning heel, and many want him to feature in the main event scene. Hence, Triple H could book him to feud with Punk and Jey Uso for the remainder of the year. However, this angle is speculative, and fans will have to wait and see what happens at the upcoming event.

Ad

Bron Breakker could face CM Punk and Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

If the abovementioned scenario plays out, the Triple H-led creative might have no choice but to add Bron Breakker to the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

The Vision might continue to cause chaos on RAW after potentially ruining the World Heavyweight Championship match at SNME XLI. Therefore, Adam Pearce may finally book Breakker to face both CM Punk and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match for the title at a big event like Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.

If this happens, it could enable The Dog of WWE to maintain the momentum he has built on the red brand as a formidable heel. Even though it's unlikely he would win the title, Breakker could remain in the main event scene alongside top names like Punk, Jey, and Knight. However, this angle is also speculative.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications