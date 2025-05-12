Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul to be canceled by Adam Pearce after major incident on WWE RAW today? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso outperformed Gunther at WrestleMania last month and captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, things aren’t slowing down for The Yeet Master, as he has a massive target on his back. He defended his title against Seth Rollins on last week's RAW, but the bout ended in chaos.

Ad

Logan Paul is next in line to face Jey Uso. Recently, a World Heavyweight Title match between Jey and The Maverick was announced for Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 25, 2025. Last week, Paul, disguised as a fan, assaulted The Yeet Master while the latter was interacting with fans at ringside. If Paul brutally attacks the champion on tonight's RAW, Adam Pearce could cancel the title showdown.

Things might get chaotic if the championship match is canceled on RAW. The storyline between Paul and Jey would get more personal and thrilling if the two stars didn't get to immediately settle their differences in a ring. The potential angle could allow WWE to intensify the rivalry and book a match at a big event like Money in the Bank 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Wrestling veteran criticizes Jey Uso’s booking after WWE WrestleMania 41

On the Keepin’ it 100 OFFICIAL podcast, WCW veteran Disco Inferno went off on World Wrestling Entertainment for portraying Jey Uso as a weak world champion. Inferno felt the Stamford-based promotion often booked less popular superstars against top names right after their big moments.

Ad

"The problem with that company is that they never want to pull the trigger on somebody becoming a star, like somebody really elevating themselves. And what they do is, they'll give a person a title, but instead of trying to take this character to another level, they'll immediately take the underling characters on the show and have them start working with that," Inferno said.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books the Jey Uso-Logan Paul saga in the weeks leading up to Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More