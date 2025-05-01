"The problem with that company" - Veteran goes off on WWE's booking of Jey Uso after WrestleMania 41

WWE took their time with Jey Uso before he truly lived up to his moniker as Main Event Jey and captured the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno went off the promotion's handling and booking of the champion after WrestleMania 41.

After WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso met Sami Zayn on Monday Night RAW, and the management planted seeds for a potential bout between the two in the future for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Inferno went off on the company's booking of Jey Uso and underlined an issue where the management often books popular characters in programs with less popular stars right after their big moment.

"The problem with that company is that they never want to pull the trigger on somebody becoming a star, like somebody really elevating themselves. And what they do is, they'll give a person a title, but instead of trying to take this character to another level, they'll immediately take the underling characters on the show and have them start working with that," Inferno said. (From 08:57 to 09:23)

He added that the company should've pulled the trigger with Jey Uso and booked him in high-profile feuds and matches rather than a segment with Sami Zayn.

"If you look at that roster and you look at all the top guys, Jey Uso earned his spot. He's a World Champion now. He needs to start integrating with these A-list characters. Where is Sami Zayn ranked on that list? Eighth or ninth? Seriously, he needs a Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, or someone from the top sphere instead of this," Inferno said. (From 09:35 to 10:05)

Jey Uso could face a major name at WWE Backlash 2025

After a heartfelt segment with Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn on last week's Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso was all business on this week's WWE RAW when Logan Paul mentioned him in the middle of the ring. The Maverick wanted the World Heavyweight Championship, which didn't sit well with Main Event Jey.

After interrupting the former United States Champion, Uso laid some facts before he hit The Maverick with a superkick to close the segment. While it's not official, there's a possibility that Logan Paul will be Jey Uso's first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash 2025.

