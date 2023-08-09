Jey Uso warned Roman Reigns ahead of alleged injury spot at SummerSlam? Viral clip leaves fans certain of it! 

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso clashed in a hellacious Tribal Combat at SummerSlam. The two used tables, kendo sticks, and chairs to their advantage. Not only was the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line, but also Reigns' Tribal Chief status.

The match concluded with interference from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, who stunned the world with his betrayal of his twin. He was supposedly injured in the previous weeks, which led to Jey Uso taking on The Tribal Chief in a quest for vengeance.

During the combat, Roman Reigns suffered an injury in his left arm. However, the wrestling world has been unable to decipher the exact spot. It seemed to have been when Jey Uso hit him with a suicide dive, landing in an awkward spot when the champion was outside the ring.

Recently, the clip started doing the rounds when a fan noticed that it seemed Jey Uso warned Roman Reigns to move out or be alert of the dive to come. It sounds as though Uso says 'Watch out, Joe' in reference to his real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi.

apparently this where roman reigns got injured. it sounds like jey said "watch out joe" or something because roman probably wasn't in the right position for the suicide dive.

The Tribal Chief's injury is legit and has allegedly impacted his future creative plans. He did not appear at the press conference that followed the event but is slated to attend the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns' injury could pave the way for a blockbuster match

The Usos have worked as a tag team since their WWE debut in 2010. They even held the tag team titles on numerous occasions, but neither of them has held singles titles.

In light of ongoing events and if Roman Reigns cannot compete for a while, WWE could finally have a brother vs. brother match. Earlier this year, Jimmy and Jey Uso expressed their interest in feuding with each other, and this could be the opportune moment to do so. Although WrestleMania 40 was rumored to be the event for it to occur.

The Bloodline implosion and Jimmy's betrayal is an apt platform and foundation for the rivalry. Paul Heyman was also spotted grinning from ear to ear while Jimmy Uso superkicked Jey. Thus, leading to speculation on his involvement in the incident.

The Enforcer also showed hesitation on who to side with in Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's feud. He could also turn on the WWE Champion and side with his brothers.

