Following his loss to the new World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on WWE RAW last week, Jey Uso has been revealed as the mystery fourth participant in the final King of the Ring qualifying match. The match also involves Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus.

While the former champion is the favorite to overcome the three big meaty men, some help from an unlikely source, whether intentional or not, might be headed his way tonight.

This assistance might call all the way from SmackDown Hotel, and no; the man in question isn't Jey's twin brother Jimmy Uso, but it could very well be former United States Champion LA Knight (YEAH!) who could play a crucial role in Jey Uso’s path to victory.

Over the past few weeks, Knight has been at odds with Seth Rollins and his new faction. After being denied the Money in the Bank briefcase due to interference from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, both of whom helped Rollins escape with the win, Knight has been out for revenge. He got a measure of payback last week on RAW when he cost Bron Breakker his King of the Ring qualifying match.

However, that train was quickly halted when Reed and Breakker returned the favor by screwing Knight over on SmackDown. Now, Knight could be looking to settle the score again, this time at Bronson Reed’s expense. As a "wise man" once said, an eye for an eye can make the whole world blind. But for Jey Uso, this clash of egos is something he probably wouldn't mind, if it gets him closer to regaining the World Heavyweight Championship.

There’s a strong chance Knight gets involved and causes a distraction or even interferes directly in the KOTR quarterfinal on RAW tonight. That would open the door for Jey Uso to capitalize and move forward to the semifinals, where he would face none other than his good friend Cody Rhodes. On the opposite side of the bracket, Randy Orton and Sami Zayn will battle it out in another clash of top-tier babyfaces.

Jey Uso's victory could make the King of the Ring semi-finals very interesting

Interestingly, all three semifinalists; Rhodes, Orton, and Zayn, in addition to Uso, were part of the 2023 WarGames babyface team, and their ongoing alliances and rivalries add emotional weight and history to every potential matchup combination among these men.

If Jey Uso advances as expected, the WWE Universe could be in for a deeply layered showdown between friends in the next round, and ultimately, a possible KOTR final involving three or even four men who still stand firmly on the side of good. Zayn vs. Uso, Uso vs. Rhodes and Orton vs. Rhodes especially stand out as huge matches.

The winner of this year’s King of the Ring will receive a world championship match of their respective brand at SummerSlam. Speaking of world titles though, Seth Rollins, who stood right beside the four megastars mentioned abive at Wargames 2023 too, now holds the MITB briefcase, while CM Punk, who shocked the world with his historic return at the show, is all set to run it back vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions.

Now, it’s every man for himself, and the road to SummerSlam is heating up.

