Jey Uso to win major WWE championship again following blockbuster match at SummerSlam 2025? Potential explored

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has had a stellar run over the past two years on RAW, but the future of the former World Heavyweight Champion seems unclear. With the RAW tag team division really struggling, though, the return of one of the most popular wrestlers of this generation might not be a downgrade, but a chance to upgrade the division itself and entrust a great amount of faith in the YeetMan.

Ad

The New Day has been World Tag Team Champions for months now. However, they just haven't done anything with the titles. Given how they have had long and entertaining title reigns before, the fault lies in the booking, not the champions. One of the simplest ways to reignite an entire division could be the return of an iconic team or the rekindling of a legendary rivalry, and Triple H could do just that in the coming weeks.

Ad

Trending

Ad

With Jimmy Uso also not in a very prominent role on SmackDown and the brand split being very lenient, WWE could have Jimmy jump ship to the red brand. The excuse for the jump could be quite simple: Jey Uso being in trouble and needing his twin brother back. Jey could be on the receiving end of a beatdown by The New Day itself, which could follow a few weeks of tense backstage altercations.

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Alternatively, Jimmy could arrive initially to help Jey out against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The differences between Jimmy and Jey have already been mended. A feud with The New Day or Bron and Bronson could lead to a SummerSlam title match with either team (perhaps the latter wins the title themselves soon), where The Usos could become nine-time tag team champions, and the first time in over two years.

However, nothing would be more poetic than The Usos squaring off with The New Day at this stage of their careers, all these years later, with the World Tag Team Championship on the line.

Ad

Could Jey Uso once again win the tag team championship without Jimmy Uso?

Ad

Upon his jump to RAW, Jey Uso kickstarted his run away from The Bloodline with a brief but highly entertaining tag team run with Cody Rhodes. The two men stunningly defeated The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WWE Fastlane 2023.

They have continued to stay allies over the past two years, with Cody making his return to save Jey at SNME last month and then teaming with Jey at the MITB PLE. Rhodes, of course, defeated Jey Uso on RAW this past week to proceed to the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, but the two men did shake hands afterward.

Ad

If WWE does not have any plans to properly reunite The Usos anytime soon or have an alternative creative plan for Jimmy, one potential direction for Jey could be winning the World Tag Team Championship alongside Sami Zayn. The Jey Uso-Sami Zayn pairing has an even longer and more complicated history, with both men being very fundamental parts of each other's evolution as characters during the peak of The Bloodline Saga and now, its aftermath.

Ad

Zayn and Uso are the closest of friends, and the WWE Universe would be behind them in their quest to win tag team gold like no one else. It would be a full-circle moment for Sami Zayn to finally become a tag team champion alongside his "dawg," Jey Uso. The potential for playing around with invisible tension still there, or even a bitter betrayal or break-up arc down the line, could be one of the greatest stories WWE can tell in the coming years. It could be so heartbreaking that just imagining it turns one's stomach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!