"He is a personality" - Jim Cornette compares current WWE Superstar to Shane McMahon 

Jim Cornette recently compared current WWE star Pat McAfee to Shane McMahon following his match at WWE SummerSlam.

Shane McMahon hasn't appeared on WWE television since his appearance during this year's Royal Rumble. He apparently wanted to be a focal point in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and received considerable heat backstage. Following their Royal Rumble dispute, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon removed him from future plans and reportedly made a harsh declaration about Shane.

WWE held its annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event this past Saturday at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. During the show, SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee squared off against Happy Corbin. Pat picked up the win after hitting Happy with a low blow while the referee was distracted.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE legend reviewed SummerSlam and spoke glowingly of the event. Jim praised Pat McAfee and claimed that the SmackDown announcer is already better than half of the AEW roster. The legendary manager added that Pat is as if Shane McMahon had been a professional athlete.

"It’s not all about the stunts with McAfee because he is a personality. He knows how to talk a fight up and he knows how to hype sh*t. He has got energy and he has got a personality...But you know, he is always throwing in the athletic stuff, he is like if Shane McMahon had been a professional athlete... But again, McAfee, after four matches, is better than half of the AEW roster and most of the guys on the independents." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

What does Jim Cornette think of Happy Corbin?

The 60-year-old wasn't too kind to Happy Corbin. Cornette complimented Pat on somehow being able to make Corbin palatable again.

He noted that Corbin's in-ring work is not as rotten as his gimmick is. Jim claimed that he would be able to take the WWE Superstar more seriously if he didn't look so silly.

"And Corbin, I got to be honest here, his work is not rotten but his gimmick is, and that is what makes up for it. If he had looked in any way more visually appealing, and more of a serious person instead of this Happy Corbin nonsense, he might be more palatable. He is not silly when he is fighting at least.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's comments about Pat McAfee? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far