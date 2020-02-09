Jim Ross believes WWE missed out on former WCW US Champion

He would have been a valuable contribution to the WWE Roster (Pic Source: WWE)

If any wrestler was underrated in his time, it has to be Konnan. One of the prime members of the nWo Wolfpac, Konnan was easily one of the most agile stars of his generation. He was absolutely fantastic in his promos during his WCW days.

On the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked by Conrad Thompson why Konnan never came back to WWE, considering his first run as Max Moon was less than successful.

Ross said that he believes when creative gets it wrong, the talent ends up getting blamed for it - and Konnan just happened to be on the receiving end of it. Ross also said that WWE missed out on a good guy.

He explained:

"I think Charles, Konnan, Carlos...great friend of mine, was kind of subjected to that. Carlos has got a great mind. He's very, very intelligent. Father's a lawyer and he's a great liaison. If you want to be diversified and you're going to increase your Latino populous in your company, it's hard to beat him as your guide to talk to talent and workout finishes and things of that nature."

"I just think that his first deal..the mask deal he had..I don't know, it didn't work. It was an ill-fated idea, the talent did his job. We just didn't do ours. I never heard that discussion made in that regard. And WWE missed a good guy there. They missed a guy who could have been a real contributor."

It should be noted that Konnan currently serves in a behind-the-scenes role with Impact Wrestling. Like Jim Ross, many others have credited him with having a wonderfully creative mind, and as someone who works well with talent across promotions.

It's a shame Konnan never got back into WWE with a properly fleshed out act.

