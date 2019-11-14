Jim Ross reveals why Moxley vs Omega at AEW Full Gear was a special match

Moxley and Omega waged a war at Full Gear (Photo Credit: Lee South/AEW)

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke to Sports Illustrated regarding the Full Gear PPV. Ross put over Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega's lights out match, saying that it was unlike anything he'd seen before.

Jim Ross says that Omega vs Moxley was a special match

Jim Ross was recently interviewed by Sports illustrated. One of the topics that came up during the interview was the Full Gear PPV and the match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. JR spoke about how different the match was to regular matches:

“It was a different match to call. They weren’t working the arm. It didn’t have the standard route that a match takes. Based on the amount of legitimate physical punishment that Moxley and Kenny incurred, it may have gone a little too long—but I haven’t seen two guys work any harder to get something over in years. The passion in that match was a breath of fresh air for our business."

Jim Ross also said that the match was special and that both Moxley and Omega should be congratulated for what they had done:

“It’s been years since I was this proud of two guys in a match like I am with Moxley and Kenny. I’ve never seen a main event like that. They should be congratulated. The effort they put forth was absolutely amazing.

This match was a great indication of the in-ring spirit of AEW. We want to be about innovation and delivering a great effort. The match gave us stunts, it gave us wrestling, it gave us drama, it gave us uniqueness. This was about two guys that were given a chance to lay out their own game plan and execute their match, and that’s what they did.”

Kenny Omega not cleared for AEW Dynamite

Following Full Gear, AEW doctors did not clear Kenny Omega for this week's episode of Dynamite, which was confirmed on the show. His opponent Jon Moxley was cleared though and he made short work of Michael Nakazawa in the opening match of the night.

