AEW Dynamite Results: Jericho challenges for another title, Huge debut

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara challenged for the AEW Tag-Team Championships

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was headlined by the Tag Team title match between SCU and members of the Inner Circle - Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. We also had a big debut on tonight's show as well as the rubber match between PAC and Adam Page. We also got an explanation from MJF on his reasons for turning on his best friend and mentor Cody as well as a brief appearance from Cody himself.

We got a clip of Kenny Omega with one of the AEW doctors once the show started. We found out that Omega hadn't been cleared to wrestle this week on Dynamite while his opponent on Saturday, Jon Moxley, was.

Jon Moxley versus Michael Nakazawa

Moxley made short work of Michael Nakazawa and the match barely lasted two minutes. Even though Nakazawa threw away his baby oil as soon as the match began, signaling how serious he was about this match, it still didn't go well for him. Moxley soon planted him with the Paradigm Shift and pinned him for an easy win. Moxley continues his winning streak on All Elite Wrestling.

Jon Moxley def. Michael Nakazawa

After his big win on Dynamite, Moxley asked for the mic and addressed the fans, the boys in the back and the AEW officials. Moxley said that Kenny Omega had taken him to the limit and despite their differences, that he respected the latter. Moxley also called out AEW management and asked if this win counted in his win/loss record.

Moxley also had a warning for the boys in the back. He said that by the time he was done running through the AEW roster, he'd be the last man standing.

