Jim Ross reveals the 'wrestler types' they are looking to add to the AEW Roster

An interesting choice of words (Pic Source: WWE)

Jim Ross is still going strong behind the commentary desk for AEW. And with more than 30 years of experience in the business, he does know a thing or two about recruiting new talent.

Ross was the Head of Talent Relations for several years, signing people like John Cena, Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar.

On a recent episode of Grilling Jr, Jim Ross was conducting a Q and A session where he was asked about the type of wrestlers that they are looking to add to the AEW Roster. Ross said that they were looking for 'athletic big guys', and dropped some names like Lance Archer and Luke Harper.

He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"Size, athletic big guys. I'm a big fan of Lance Archer, Jeff Cobb, Luke Harper. Guys like that have the ability that we can all see that have not been given the total opportunity to become a global star. I like those kinds of guys because they have an athletic background, that means to me that since they were a kid, they were competitive, that's important."

Ross also responded to the criticism from Jim Cornette, and said that that the wrestlers on the AEW Roster are working their a**es off and that they're not 'giants.' He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"I think Cornette is pointing out the obvious. He's not providing any information that's new or revolutionary. There are things we need to do, but look these kids are working their a** off, they're not all giants, Ric Flair wasn't a giant."

From JR's words, it is clear that AEW are looking to expand their roster to include 'Big Men' who can go bell to bell. It'll be interesting to see who gets recruited to the company going forward.