Jim Ross takes credit for signing John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and 3 other WWE Superstars

The Ruthless Aggression sure did give quite a few great names (Pic Source: WWE)

WWE will be premiering their new docu-series about the Ruthless Aggression Era, which gave the WWE Universe several world champions who are still wrestling today. Several of them came through the fabled Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) Developmental system, which was the training ground for future WWE Superstars.

Some of the wrestlers who came through this system were John Cena, Batista, Randy Orton, Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar. All of these men were actually in the same 'graduating' class having been put through the school of hard knocks.

In fact, Jim Ross took credit for signing all 5 men to WWE contracts and cheekily took a shot at WWE's new docu-series on the Ruthless Aggression Era that is set to premiere on WWE Network this weekend. Ross said that it won't be mentioned on the series.

Who got these amazing athletes signed to @wwe contracts?



Never mind....it’ll never be mentioned because that’s the rasslin biz. 🤠 https://t.co/xzlL39CfgE — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 15, 2020

It should be noted that Jim Ross was the Head of Talent Relations for a significant period of time in WWE and several stars have given him credit for helping them with their careers like Matt Hardy.

He did? Nothing’s sacred anymore.



In all seriousness, I wouldn’t be who I am today without @JRsBBQ’s assistance. JR always has my blessing to use the term "Bucks Of Youth." https://t.co/MvdlzehFjc — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 13, 2020

While most WWE Superstars certainly got themselves over, it's also important to remember the people that brought to the dance in the first place.