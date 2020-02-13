Jim Ross tells WWE Superstar he hopes 'their paths cross sooner than later'

While Jim Ross is doing his thing on AEW Dynamite alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur, he's had a knack of dropping excellent references during commentary that always find their way online.

During the segment where The Young Bucks saved SCU from another attack from The Dark Order, Ross referred to them as 'The Bucks of Youth.'

It was a phrase that Matt Hardy used in the past and Hardy responded to it on Twitter when a fan brought it to his attention.

He did? Nothing’s sacred anymore.



In all seriousness, I wouldn’t be who I am today without @JRsBBQ’s assistance. JR always has my blessing to use the term "Bucks Of Youth." https://t.co/MvdlzehFjc — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 13, 2020

Thanks Matthew!

Hope our paths cross again sooner than later. 🤠 https://t.co/cRdlHh7fe4 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 13, 2020

Hardy praised Jim Ross for his work in WWE and said that JR could always use the phrase anytime he wanted. The veteran commentator thanked him in return and wrote, "Hope our paths cross again sooner than later."

It's been known for a while that Matt Hardy's time in WWE is probably coming to an end. He was recently written off TV when he confronted Randy Orton on RAW and was brutally attacked by The Viper.

On a recent episode of 'Free The Delete', Hardy seemed to reference The Exalted One and it is possible that he will be revealed as the leader of The Dark Order in AEW.

As of this writing, it's still unclear whether Matt Hardy is going elsewhere or re-signing with WWE at the last minute. Perhaps, we're gonna find out soon!