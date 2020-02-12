WWE Rumors - Superstar will never get a push on RAW; possibly removed from TV

We may have seen the last of Matt Hardy on WWE TV for a while as the legendary Tag Team Champion was beaten down by Randy Orton on RAW.

Hardy suffered the same fate as Edge with Orton laying out Matt with the RKO before visciously attacking him with a chair.

It was noted on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the segment may have been booked to write Hardy off TV as he's currently negotiating a new contract with the company.

Meltzer noted that Hardy is one of the Superstars who will never get a push on TV, and while he hasn't heard an official confirmation about his departure or whether the segment was booked to remove him from WWE programming, it does seem like the company may have wanted to bury him before he leaves.

However, WWE's plan may have backfired due to Hardy's solid promo work.

Here's what was discussed on the latest WOR:

Meltzer: I thought Matt Hardy did a great promo. I was kind of sad because, god, this guy is doing such a great promo and he’s dressed like it’s 20 years ago. They’ve got Matt Hardy and have got him wearing the Hardy Boyz clothes from like 1999, and he’s talking about this match in 1999 and I’m sitting there going like that’s 21 freaking years ago. But, you know, it’s still a great promo and he’s still never going to get a push.

Alvarez: Well, he’s never going to get a push because they wrote him off, it looks like to me.

Meltzer: I have not heard that officially, but it felt that could be it, yeah.

That’s what I thought. I thought we are never going to see Matt Hardy again, and the idea was that if he’s leaving, that we’re going to bury him, we’re going to make him look as bad as he could, but that promo worked against their cause because that was a really good promo.

Hardy's contract will expire at the end of the month, and as reported by PWInsider, the veteran Superstar has not re-signed with the company and as things stand, he will leave once his current deal comes to an end.

