Jim Ross says current AEW Star reminds him of Eddie Guerrero

JR believes that he has the potential to become a big star.

JR also said that no one will ever be as good as Eddie Guerrero.

Eddie Guerrero left an imprint on people for many years to come (Pic Source: WWE)

Considering that Jim Ross has been at the forefront of professional wrestling for several years, he knows a thing or two about the business. Jim Ross has worked for NWA, WCW, WWE, NJPW, and now AEW. Ross will go down in history as one of the best commentators in pro wrestling.

JR was a guest on the Keepin it 100 podcast to promote his book, "Under the Black Hat: My Life in the WWE and Beyond." JR discussed a little bit about his career, the state of wrestling today, and its evolution as well as the current AEW roster.

JR put over Santana, and Ortiz says that they have good hearts and that he has a lot of time for those two. He says that Sammy Guevara is going to be a star. He also said:

"He's a good looking young kid. And I say this on TV and I'm not doing this for hyperbole. He does remind me of Eddie. Is he going to be as good as Eddie? I don't think anybody is going to be as good as Eddie. Okay. I don't know that. But I know this kid has got some great potential."

Sammy Guevara has indeed been one of the rising stars of AEW. Chris Jericho dubbed him 'Spanish God' for a good reason, and Sammy has been able to use this time well on TV.

He had an excellent match at the recent PPV with another rising star Darby Allin. He's been extremely creative in his promos and has the charisma and in-ring ability to match it. A clear example of that was his recent match on AEW Dynamite with Kenny Omega, filled with high spots, character work, and over-the-top dramatics.

Being in The Inner Circle has helped Sammy to a considerable degree, and while he always refers to Chris Jericho as a father figure on-screen, that statement is closer to the truth than fans think.

In earlier interviews, Jericho believes that his role is to be a driving force for the company and help the younger talent get over like Sammy, Allin, and Jungle Boy. When he was AEW Champion, Jericho did just that.

It's entirely fair to say that JR is right that Sammy is a star in the making. It's going to be very interesting to see how he progresses in the years to come.

