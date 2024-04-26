Jimmy Uso is not the only Anoa'i family member missing 2024 WWE Draft: Who else will be absent on the night?

The WWE Draft 2024 is just hours away, and the WWE Universe is excited. Unfortunately, Jimmy Uso is one WWE Superstar who will not be participating in the event. After being kicked out of The Bloodline and having suffered an injury, Jimmy will not be available for selection. But, he isn't the only member of the famous Anoa'i family who will miss the draft.

The Anoa'i family features heavily in the WWE Draft 2024. Jimmy Uso aside, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jey Uso are all available for selection. Even Jimmy's wife, Naomi, and extended family member Nia Jax are up for selection. However, the one member alongside Jimmy who will not feature is none other than Tamina.

The daughter of the legendary Jimmy Snuka, Tamina is also related to the family via The Rock and his grandfather, Peter Maivia. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been out of action for quite a while now and did not feature in any of the graphics that revealed the superstars available for selection. Additionally, there have been rumors suggesting she might be on her way out of the company.

Tamina was last seen in a WWE ring more than a year ago. Since then, she has been active on social media but has not made any live appearances. Now, with her not being included in the draft, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

There is no timetable for Jimmy Uso's return following his injury

As mentioned earlier, Jimmy Uso has been "kicked out" of The Bloodline. Having lost to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa, who has now seemingly installed himself as Tribal Chief, had his brother ousted for losing. The removal was executed by Tama Tonga, Sikoa's "MFT", who brutally attacked Jimmy on the SmackDown after Mania.

Incidentally, this coincided with Jimmy's real-life injury, one that has put him out of action. As things stand, the nature of his injury is unknown, and so is the timetable for his return. Furthermore, it is unknown when or how he suffered the injury -whether it was in his match with his brother, or during the attack on SmackDown. Either way, it will be a while before the WWE Universe sees him in the ring again.

While Jimmy Uso takes time off to rehabilitate and recuperate, the storyline surrounding The Bloodline continues. Solo Siko has started a new reign of terror, and this has many, including Roman Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman worried. It will be interesting to see how things progress and whether or not Reigns, The Rock, Jey Uso, or Jimmy himself, will have a part to play in all this.