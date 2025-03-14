Jimmy Uso to attack WWE Superstar after comments about his marriage to Naomi? Exploring the possibility

Jimmy Uso is waiting to find out his path to WrestleMania 41. As the Road to 'Mania unfolds, he has an ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, which seems far from over.

The Scottish Warrior continues to target members of The OG Bloodline, and after Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, he has now gone after Jimmy Uso.

After a victory over the former Tag Team Champion on SmackDown last week, the former World Heavyweight Champion took to social media to comment on Jimmy's marriage to fellow WWE star Naomi.

Drew praised The Glow for her heel turn and backstage assault on Jade Cargill but took a shot at her for marrying Jimmy.

"It’s just a shame you married into that family," Drew McIntyre wrote on X.

This comment from The Scottish Warrior could lead the former Tag Team Champion to assault Drew on SmackDown, either in the ring or backstage, as the OG Bloodline star would seek revenge on the former World Heavyweight Champion, who referred to his marriage to Naomi.

In that scenario, the two might face off again on the Friday Night show, and Jimmy could be added to the rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, potentially leading to a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

WWE legend expects Jimmy Uso to become a megastar soon

On an episode of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi opened up about Jey and Jimmy Uso's current WWE run.

While The Yeet Master has become a fan favorite and a megastar and has a golden opportunity to become World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41, Jimmy Uso has yet to get a major push from WWE and compete for a major singles title. Nonetheless, Rikishi believes Jimmy will turn things around soon.

"Jey found it. ... Jimmy will find it. Jimmy, while he's working out through these house shows, you mark my words — Jimmy's gonna be a fan-favorite, household [name], singles competitor wrestler in due time, because while he's out there, he's smart enough to find out what works," Rikishi said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

That said, it remains to be seen what plans WWE Creative has for Uso as the Road to WrestleMania continues.

