Jimmy Uso to confront female WWE Superstar on behalf of Naomi? Exploring the possibility 

Naomi has been wreaking havoc on SmackDown for the past few months. Since turning heel, she has become the epicenter of chaos due to her actions. The Glow's behavior has become problematic for several stars on the show. After what happened recently, fans believe that Jimmy Uso might have to step in to confront Nia Jax on behalf of his wife.

Ad

The Irresistible Force was busted open last week on SmackDown during her match against Tiffany Stratton. In the wake of the incident, Naomi ridiculed it and took shots at Jax on X. However, the powerhouse wasn't reluctant to respond either. She dragged Jimmy Uso into the conversation to remind The Glow how Gunther bloodied him on RAW before WrestleMania 41.

Nia Jax wanted to remind the former Women's Champion that those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. However, it's highly unlikely that Jimmy would confront Nia over such a jab. Inserting him into the chaos of the women's division wouldn't make much sense. Besides, the company rarely treats social media jabs as an integral part of any storyline.

Ad

Trending

More importantly, WWE is likely to keep Big Jim away from anything involving her wife's storylines, especially considering his status as a babyface, while Naomi is a vicious heel. Also, having Jimmy Uso randomly confront Nia Jax without any prior build would feel like an awkward creative decision. Even if Jax were to attack him from behind, it could heavily damage Jimmy’s credibility.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, it remains to be seen where this rivalry between The Glow and The Irresistible Force will go from here on SmackDown.

Jimmy Uso to turn heel and join Naomi in the coming weeks?

Jimmy Uso and Naomi are quite popular among fans, especially as a power couple in WWE. They have a very brief history of working as a team, most notably during WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. But for a long time, fans have been clamoring to see Big Jim and The Glow together as an on-screen pair.

Ad

There has been speculation that WWE might turn Jimmy Uso heel to pair him with the former Women's Champion. Such an angle could inject new energy into Jimmy's story on the main roster. Moreover, his current character has become stagnant, with him suffering back-to-back losses on SmackDown.

A character change could revitalize him on the show. Well, such a major twist could also push the duo into some major stories, potentially against other WWE couples in the company. Hence, it could give rise to an intriguing new chapter on the blue brand.

This is only speculation as of now, and it all depends on what Triple H and his creative team have in store for Naomi in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More