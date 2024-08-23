Jimmy Uso to finally return, Bloodline member debuting? - 4 surprises that could take place on WWE SmackDown (August 23, 2024)

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is the biggest pro wrestling show in the world. Not only does it beat out other World Wrestling Entertainment properties such as Monday Night RAW and NXT, but it also towers over shows from TNA Wrestling and even AEW.

With around 25 years of history, the titanic wrestling show gets the most viewers each week and that is in large part thanks to an incredible roster and quality booking. Triple H takes his time and allows stories to play out and for performers to deliver week in and week out.

One possible drawback of a story-driven booking philosophy is it could sometimes mean surprises are quite rare. Thankfully, Triple H and the company's booking team always have a few big shockers up their sleeve.

This article will take a look at four major surprises that could end up taking place on the blue brand later tonight. This includes some title changes, a big return of a Bloodline star, and a potential debut of a giant.

Below are four surprises that could take place on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#4. Hikuleo could finally make his WWE debut

Hikuleo is a powerful performer and the brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. He was united with the pair in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and could soon be by their side in WWE, as he has reportedly signed with the Sports Entertainment titan.

It has been rumored that the big man could debut at any time. Many expected him to show up during the build-up to SummerSlam or even appear at the show, but that never happened. However, fans remain eager for his arrival.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown could be when and where Hikuleo debuts. The Bloodline are set to defend their titles against The Street Profits. Hikuleo could debut and help make sure that Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga can put down Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

#3. AJ Styles could return and cost LA Knight the United States Championship

AJ Styles is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring performers to ever put on a pair of boots. He is capable of every style of wrestling and has found World Champion success in every company he has been part of. There is little doubt that he's a future WWE Hall of Famer.

The Phenomenal One has been absent from WWE television ever since losing to Cody Rhodes in an 'I Quit' Match. That could change come SmackDown, however, as he could potentially reignite his rivalry with an old foe.

LA Knight is set to put his prized United States Title on the line against Santos Escobar. There is a chance AJ returns and causes Knight to lose his gold. The pair can then run back their match from WrestleMania and a subsequent SmackDown, perhaps at Bad Blood.

#2. Michin could shockingly dethrone Nia Jax

Michin is one of WWE's most underrated performers and has been for quite some time. She returned to the company in late 2022 right as Triple H took over the creative direction of the company. It took a while, but 2024 has seen her keep a regular television role.

Now, The Blasian Baddie will have the biggest opportunity of her wrestling career when she challenges Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Title on SmackDown. Despite being the underdog, Michin could shock the world and win the gold.

She does have a win over Tiffany Stratton, albeit The Buff Barbie was a bit distracted. Still, she is credible and if given a chance, Michin can surprise a lot of people. If nothing else, Bayley could return after missing the past few weeks and aid Michin in winning what was her prized belt.

#1. Jimmy Uso could finally return

Jimmy Uso is a hilarious pro wrestler. While he is best known for his tag team wrestling expertise, Jimmy has shown off his comedic chops in the past year or two and WWE fans love it.

Unfortunately, fans haven't been able to enjoy the comedic stylings of Jimmy Uso for months thanks to an assault from Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. He was kicked out of The Bloodline and hasn't been seen on WWE television ever since.

That could change come SmackDown, however. Jimmy could return in a number of ways, but the most interesting would be if he were to cost Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga tag team gold. This would make The Bloodline furious, but it would be sweet revenge for Uso.

