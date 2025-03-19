Jimmy Uso to form a new tag team with 7-time WWE champion on SmackDown; NOT Jey Uso? Chances explored

Jimmy Uso could form a new tag team with a seven-time champion. His potential partner could be Damian Priest.

Ad

The Archer of Infamy recently shared a backstage photo with Jimmy, hinting at a possible partnership. The former Tag Team Champion responded with his signature phrase “No Yeet,” but Priest replied with “Don’t fight it,” suggesting he wasn’t taking no for an answer.

While Jimmy’s response seemed playful, the idea of this team coming together isn’t far-fetched. Both stars are on the same brand and have a mutual foe in Drew McIntyre. During last week's SmackDown, McIntyre interrupted Priest's match with Shinsuke Nakamura. Following that, The Scottish Warrior and The King of Strong Style got one over Priest, suggesting a surprising alliance that could spell trouble for him.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

If McIntyre and Nakamura continue to target Priest, Jimmy might step in as an ally. Their different fighting styles might form a formidable pair, combining Priest’s brute strength with Uso's quickness for a well-rounded team. The rivalry among these wrestlers is heating up, and teaming up could change the narrative on The Blue Brand

While nothing is certain yet, the pieces are in place. If WWE chooses to go ahead, this new team could add a thrilling dynamic to the tag division and significantly alter existing rivalries.

Ad

Will Jimmy Uso and Damian Priest team up?

Jimmy Uso and Priest are caught up in their own feuds. Recently, Jimmy hinted at going after a singles title when he confronted LA Knight. Uso expressed his desire to make a name for himself beyond the tag team scene like his twin brother Jey. Meanwhile, Priest is occupied with various emerging threats on SmackDown.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It's still unclear if the two will team up even though there's been some buzz about a possible partnership. Jimmy Uso and the former World Heavyweight Champion might have their sights set on a different direction. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, both superstars need to figure out if joining forces is the way to go or if they’d be better off flying solo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback