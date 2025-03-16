Jimmy Uso's "new" WWE tag team partner revealed; Jey Uso won't be happy

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso doesn't have a clear path to WrestleMania 41. However, he might have found a new partner in the form of former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

After losing to Drew McIntyre last week, Big Jim confronted LA Knight on SmackDown last night and staked his claim for the United States Championship.

During his promo, one-half of The Usos had a hilarious slip-up as he referred to the United States Title as "U.S. Tag Titles."

Earlier today, Damian Priest took to his official X handle and shared a backstage photo of himself with Jimmy Uso. He also jokingly teased forming an alliance with Big Jim and tagged The Usos with the caption reading:

"Future 🇺🇸🤝🏻 @WWEUsos," he wrote.

This seems to be a tongue-in-cheek comment since there are no "United States Tag titles" in WWE. However, that doesn't mean these two men won't team up in the near future. Priest and Jimmy are on the same brand and share a common enemy in Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre interfered in the match between Priest and Nakamura on SmackDown last night, causing a disqualification. The Scottish Warrior and the Japanese star stood tall over The Archer of Infamy, teasing an unlikely alliance.

Could Jimmy unite with Priest and help him deal with his rivals? Only time will tell.

