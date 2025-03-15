WWE has a four-word message after Drew McIntyre's shocking attack on 6ft 5in star on SmackDown

Drew McIntyre showed up on SmackDown this week to viciously attack one of his arch-rivals. This has led to WWE sharing an interesting message on social media.

The latest edition of the Friday night show saw Damian Priest face Shinsuke Nakamura. Just as The Archer of Infamy was about to pick up the win, McIntyre made his presence felt, and the match ended in disqualification.

A brawl ensued between Priest and The Scottish Warrior shortly after, but Nakamura helped McIntyre by hitting a Kinshasa on the former Judgment Day member. Drew McIntyre wasn't done with Damian Priest, and he continued his assault on the latter, striking him down with steel steps.

As The Scottish Warrior was walking away, he saw Priest getting up on his feet. This enraged McIntyre further, and he returned to the ring to drop his 6ft 5in rival down with a Claymore Kick. Drew McIntyre shouted that Damian Priest had cost him multiple times in the past year before hitting a stomp to the head.

WWE's official X/Twitter handle sent out a four-word message immediately after the segment and called McIntyre a "menace."

".@DMcIntyreWWE is a MENACE! 😳 #SmackDown," read the post on X.

It will be interesting to see how Damian Priest gets his revenge on Drew McIntyre on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

