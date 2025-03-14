Drew McIntyre leaves SmackDown, returns to tease dangerous alliance

Drew McIntyre continues to hunt Damian Priest on the blue brand. The Scottish Warrior and The Archer of Infamy have been feuding since Priest eliminated Drew in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. The former World Champions met again in the Elimination Chamber, where Priest, twice in two months, stopped McIntyre from punching his ticket to WrestleMania.

Ad

This week's on SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain, which will air on tape delay in the United States, Damian Priest found himself in a one-on-one match with Shinsuke Nakamura. Originally, Priest wanted McIntyre after a pre-taped vignette showed The Scotsman calling The former Judgment Day member out.

Though GM Nick Aldis was told McIntyre left the building earlier, The Punishment settled for Nakamura after The King of Strong Style stepped up to him.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

It was an exciting bout that, unfortunately, was ruined by Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman hadn't left the building and attempted to cost Damian his match. Though Priest countered a Kinshasa with the South of Heaven, McIntyre jumped him.

In the middle of their brawl, Nakamura laid out Priest with the Kinshasa. The former United States Champion stared Drew down but left the ring to let him pound Priest some more.

Expand Tweet

It's been rumored that Nakamura's time in WWE is coming to an end, though a report by Bill Apter put some doubt on those claims. If he's leaving, we might have witnessed one of the Japanese star's final matches in the promotion on tonight's episode. However, if he's staying, the company may have teased a terrifying union between him and Drew McIntyre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback