Jimmy Uso to be offered a spot in major stable after Jey Uso's betrayal on WWE RAW? Looking at the possibility 

The story between The Usos has been taking major twists and turns on WWE RAW. Since their reunion in an attempt to take down The Vision, Jimmy and Jey have found themselves in a situation where each man cannot stand the other for long, which has been making quite the headlines all around the globe.This week’s episode of WWE RAW featured a battle royal to determine CM Punk’s opponent for Saturday Night’s Main Event, with the winner of the match being crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion. The battle royal featured some of the biggest names on the roster, including the Usos, and fans loved the action that unfolded in the match.The final moments of the match featured Jey Uso eliminating both Jimmy Usos and LA Knight while both men were trying to take each other down. Main Event Jey went rogue, trying to make a name for himself and attempting to pave his way to the top, betraying his twin brother and knocking him out of the competition.With the massive betrayal from Jey, Jimmy Uso could be offered a massive deal. Solo Sikoa of the MFT could make his way to the red brand and offer him a place in the faction. Both Solo and Jimmy share a lot of history with each other, and a potential story like this would undoubtedly be a treat to watch.If Jimmy Uso ends up joining the MFTs, the faction would become stronger than it ever was, eliminating the idea of the Vision being the most dominant on the roster lately. With a number of possibilities open, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.Will WWE feature Jey Uso vs OG Bloodline member anytime soon?Over the past few weeks, Jey Uso has been trying to become a new version of Roman Reigns, which has been the reason for his continuous arguments with his twin brother, Jimmy. While a match between Jey and Reigns is being teased, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. addressed the same in a recent edition of Wrestling with Freddie.&quot;I don't see a match between Roman and Jey, at least not yet, because I don't think it's there yet. I don't think he [Jey Uso] wants to fight him [Roman Reigns], and I don't think they [The Usos] want to fight him. I don't know how much an audience wants to see that fight yet,&quot; Prinze said.With the stories making major twists and turns every week, time will tell what the company has planned for the future.