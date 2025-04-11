Jimmy Uso to return with a familiar name who hasn’t been seen in WWE in a very long time? Exploring potential reunion

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso was sidelined after a brutal assault by Gunther on RAW a couple of weeks ago. The World Heavyweight Champion unleashed a massive attack on Jimmy after their match, sending a message to his WrestleMania opponent, Jey Uso.

While Jimmy's return status remains uncertain, he may not make his comeback to TV alone. Instead, the former Tag Team Champion could return with his father, Rikishi, who could serve as his son's manager to help him elevate his status in the singles division and reach a level like Jey Uso.

Rikishi has been very vocal about Jimmy and Jey's performances in the past. The WWE Hall of Famer has addressed returning to television several times, hinting that he could help his sons make headlines with his guidance.

If the Hall of Famer decides to make his comeback as a manager, it would be the perfect decision for WWE to align him with Jimmy Uso rather than any other star. Jimmy has been struggling to make a name for himself in the singles division, and with Jey Uso quite successful, it is hard to say if the company will reunite The Usos for a tag team run anytime soon.

With his father as a manager, Jimmy Uso could receive perfect guidance for what to do, which would also open up a plethora of opportunities for the company in the future.

Jey Uso provided an update on Jimmy's condition during WWE RAW

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso addressed the brutal attack that Gunther unleashed on his twin brother. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner stated that Jimmy was still lying in the hospital bed and that he wasn't in very good condition.

Jey also revealed that Jimmy received 15 stitches on his face after being busted open during the attack by The Ring General. Although Jimmy Uso doesn't have a match at WrestleMania 41, he could still make his presence felt.

With Ludwig Kaiser having no match at WrestleMania, he will be alongside Gunther during his match against Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. This could lead to the return of Jimmy Uso, who might take Kaiser out of the equation and distract Gunther, helping his brother secure his first World title victory.

This would primarily be Jimmy's revenge against The Ring General for his actions on RAW, and it would also count in as a set-off for his mistake at SummerSlam 2023 when he cost Jey his chance to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Jimmy Uso returning at 'Mania would make headlines and potentially give him a feud with Gunther, which could end up elevating his name in the singles division. Only time will tell what Triple H has planned for these men ahead of WrestleMania.

