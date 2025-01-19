This week's on WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso made an effort to establish himself as a singles competitor by attempting to defeat Carmelo Hayes. While he came close to succeeding, the new Bloodline members intervened, ultimately destroying Big Jim.

In this article, we will explore five potential directions for Jimmy Uso following this week’s events on the blue brand.

#5. Jimmy Uso could announce his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is the next premium live event for the company, and the traditional Rumble match has already witnessed many big-name declarations. To solidify his position, it's possible that Jimmy Uso could soon declare his entry for the over-the-top-rope battle royale.

By entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match, the former tag team champion will have the opportunity to showcase to the world that he can do much more than just being an OG Bloodline member.

#4. Big Jim might unexpectedly cost Jey Uso at Saturday Night Main Event

Before Jimmy Uso’s match against Carmelo Hayes, the former NXT North American Champion mocked Jimmy by claiming he works in Jey Uso's shadow. One unexpected direction following this development could be Jimmy turning heel out of nowhere and deciding to cost Jey Uso his match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

This action could stem from jealousy, as he might wonder how the YEET Master is getting a world title shot in WWE while Jimmy isn’t receiving similar opportunities.

#3. Jimmy could request Adam Pearce to join the WWE RAW brand

The transfer window concept allows stars to shift brands in the Stamford-based promotion. During this week’s SmackDown, Rey Mysterio was subtly transferred to the blue brand from WWE RAW. However, with the red brand now available on Netflix, Jimmy Uso could request Adam Pearce to join Monday Night RAW, shifting from SmackDown.

The rationale behind this could be Jimmy’s desire for a bigger platform than Friday nights to elevate his status in the company as a singles star. Additionally, with Jey Uso already part of WWE RAW, this move could open the possibility for a full-time reunion of The Usos in the near future.

#2. The Samoan Twin could turn on Roman Reigns for a major reason

Roman Reigns has finally regained the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa, but despite this, the recent SmackDown episode showed that the new Bloodline hasn’t left Jimmy Uso alone. The attack from Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga implies that in the upcoming episodes, the Samoan twin could be in the sights of the Bloodline 2.0 members.

If Roman doesn’t support or aid Big Jim against the new Bloodline, it could lead to Jimmy turning on the Original Tribal Chief. The 39-year-old star could express how Roman has become a selfish figure after reclaiming power and isn't there to aid his OG Bloodline members when they need him most.

#1. A reunion with Solo Sikoa to take down Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga

After Solo Sikoa’s walkout on the recent SmackDown, Jacob Fatu’s reaction has been intriguing, as fans believe The Samoan Werewolf feels disrespected. As a result, the monstrous Bloodline member could soon turn against Solo and abandon him from the faction in WWE.

If this scenario unfolds, it's possible that Jimmy Uso could decide to reunite with his former Enforcer to take down Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. This could also set up a tag team match between them in the near future.

Earlier, when Solo was with the OG Bloodline, he played the role of the enforcer for the faction members. He even aided The Usos multiple times to secure their title reign and win several matches. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Solo and Jimmy reunited once again after Sikoa is potentially kicked out by Jacob and Tama Tonga.

