Jimmy Uso's betrayal of Jey was years in the making: Find out the moment everything changed

WWE fans were shocked, furious, and emotionally devastated when Jimmy Uso appeared at SummerSlam during the main event. Instead of helping his twin brother upon arriving, he shockingly did the opposite. Jimmy cost Jey the victory and proceeded to Superkick him.

While many are in disbelief over the betrayal, it isn't as random as some may believe. There are several reasons why Jimmy likely turned on Jey Uso, with one going back years. It all dates back to when Jimmy suffered a knee injury in 2020.

The tag team expert hurt his leg during a Triple Threat Ladder Match at WrestleMania 36, and he was expected to miss six-to-nine months of action. His absence led to Jey performing as a singles wrestler, becoming popular with the WWE Universe, and becoming a bigger star than his brother.

Fast forward years later, and the proof is in the pudding. People call him Main Event Jey Uso, but they don't have a catchy nickname for Jimmy. Fans plead for Jey to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but not Jimmy.

When the older twin was taken out of action by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Jey again focused on being a singles star. That includes winning the Tribal Chiefdom and a world title.

While Main Event Jey Uso was definitely standing up for his twin, too, Jimmy likely saw the move as selfish and traced it back to 2020.

Jimmy Uso's relationship with The Bloodline remains unclear following WWE SummerSlam

Many believe that Jimmy Uso may have returned to The Bloodline following the events of WWE SummerSlam, but that isn't necessarily the case. In fact, the odds are against that happening.

Jimmy already burned bridges with the group after viciously hitting Roman with Superkicks in the past. He was also seemingly free of Reigns' manipulation before his surprise return in Detroit, Michigan.

Beyond that, The Tribal Chief appeared genuinely shocked at what Jimmy did. As Uso walked up the ramp, Reigns stared at him with total disbelief. While it could be a ruse, it certainly didn't appear that way.

Jimmy Uso likely attacked his brother out of jealousy, and he will have no more links to anybody in his immediate WWE family. This means he won't be on the side of Roman, Solo, or Jey.

Of course, for now, all fans and insiders alike can do is speculate. It won't be until Jimmy Uso himself speaks that the entire WWE Universe will know exactly what is going through his head.

